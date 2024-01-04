Shasqi Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Biopharma Executives

News provided by

Shasqi, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry, today announced the expansion of its board with the appointment of Pamela M. Klein, M.D., and Mark McCamish M.D., Ph.D.

Continue Reading

Dr. Klein is an Independent Director on several biotech boards, as well as a venture partner for Ysios Capital. She has previously held positions at Genentech, and the NCI as co-founder and Research Director of NCI-Navy Breast Center. Dr McCamish is the President and CEO of IconOVir Bio, an oncolytic virus-based biotech creating potent viruses that bind broadly to solid tumors and replicate selectively in tumor cells. He has held previous roles as the President and CEO of Forty-Seven and the Global Head of Development at Sandoz, preceded by several CMO roles at small biotech companies, as well as senior leadership positions at Amgen and Abbott.

Drs Klein and McCamish join existing board members Juan Jaen, PhD and José M. Mejía Oneto, M.D., Ph.D., Shasqi CEO and founder.

"I am delighted to welcome these esteemed executives to Shasqi's board" said Dr. Mejía Oneto. "Both Pam and Mark have made significant contributions to the field of oncology therapeutics, and we look forward to working with them as we advance Shasqi's antigen-targeted drug portfolio."

Shasqi has developed a novel approach to activating drugs at the tumor. First, an antigen targeting activator is infused, which binds to the tumor. Then, an inert version of a cancer therapeutic called a protodrug is infused. The protodrug finds the activator at the tumor and active drug is released via a click chemistry reaction. This has several advantages over antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

About Shasqi and CAPAC® 

Shasqi's unique CAPAC® (Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer) platform uses 2022 Nobel Prize winning technology, click chemistry, to selectively activate high doses of cancer drugs directly at the site of the tumor, minimizing toxicity to healthy cells and potentially improving the therapeutic index by dramatically altering the exposure.

CAPAC builds on the advances achieved by antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), changing what's possible with antigen targeted drug activation. Shasqi has developed an expansive and diverse library of antigen targeting activators and cancer therapeutic protodrugs. These two components are decoupled from each other and united at the site of the tumor via a click chemistry reaction. We are the first company to use click chemistry in humans.

Shasqi is advancing the development of new tumor targeting activators and protodrugs on an ongoing basis and is in active collaboration with partners in the biopharmaceutical industry to expand the CAPAC library of antigen targeting activators and protodrugs.

For more information, please visit: www.shasqi.com and follow Shasqi on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shasqi-inc./

SOURCE Shasqi, Inc.

Also from this source

Shasqi to Expand Existing Research Collaboration to Advance Targeted Cancer Treatment

Shasqi to Expand Existing Research Collaboration to Advance Targeted Cancer Treatment

Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a clinical stage biotech company whose mission is to make cancer drugs more effective with click chemistry, today announced...
Shasqi Appoints Oncology Luminaries to its Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board, Alongside the Expansion of its Leadership Team

Shasqi Appoints Oncology Luminaries to its Inaugural Scientific Advisory Board, Alongside the Expansion of its Leadership Team

Shasqi, Inc. ("Shasqi") a clinical stage biotech company, whose mission is to revolutionize cancer treatment with click chemistry, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.