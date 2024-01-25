Shatterproof 'Hospitality Heroes' Reception Convenes More than 60 Hospitality Companies and Raises $2M to Drive Solutions to the Addiction Crisis

Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt, receives 2024 Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming addiction treatment in the U.S., recently honored Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt, with the Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award. He is the fifth recipient to receive the award. Hoplamazian has been an integral voice on the issue of addiction in America, using his leadership in the industry to unite hospitality executives to take an active role in ending the addiction crisis.

Senior executives across the hotel industry united during the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles to commend Hoplamazian on his accomplishments. More than 60 hospitality companies raised $2 million during the event to advance the important work Shatterproof is doing and to support its Founder and CEO, Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman and co-founder of HEI Hotels and Resorts), who lost his son Brian to addiction in 2011.

"I am honored to receive this award, but more importantly, to help raise critical support for Shatterproof and the transformational work they are doing," said Hoplamazian. "Hyatt is proud to collaborate with Shatterproof as they lead the way in advocating for people with substance use disorders, their families and the communities this disease impacts."

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), employees of restaurants and hotels (the two major branches of the hospitality industry) have the highest rates of substance use out of the entire American workforce. Service occupations, such as those in the food and hospitality industries, had the second highest proportion of workers with substance use disorders— 15.6%. A substance use disorder doesn't just affect employees themselves and their families; businesses lose enormous sums every year as a result of the issue in the form of higher health care costs, absenteeism and presenteeism (when employees are at work, but not fully productive).

Mendell founded Shatterproof with a goal of improving the way that our healthcare system prevents and treats treatment quality, addressing the shame and stigma associated with substance use disorders, and advancing evidence-based policies. Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $5 million for Shatterproof during events at ALIS.

"I continue to be inspired by the incredible support of the hotel industry," said Mendell. "Substance use disorder is a largely preventable disease, and it is through the generous support and awareness efforts of the hospitality industry that we will be able to reduce stigma and increase the number of policy changes and treatment resources to end this crisis."

The 2024 Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Committee includes Robert Alter, Geoff Ballotti, Mike Barnello, James Burba, Patrick Campbell, Thomas Corcoran, Ted Darnall, Joel Eisemann, Clark Hanrattie, Mark Hoplamazian, Tim Hodes, Merrick Kleeman, Daniel Lesser, Gary Mendell, Chris Nassetta, Bill Reynolds, Anthony Rutledge, Stacy Silver, Paul Whetsell, and Mark Woodworth.

For more information visit, https://www.shatterproofalis.org.

About Shatterproof:

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding communities, removing systematic barriers to recovery, mobilizing the country to advocate for change, and ending addiction stigma in the U.S. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org. If you are experiencing anxiety, depression or a substance use disorder, text HELLO TO 741741 for help.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

