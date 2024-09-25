Shattuck-St. Mary's Hockey Extends Partnership With Sparx Hockey as Official Skate Sharpener

Nation's Premier Hockey Program Continues to Choose Sparx for Top-Tier Sharpening Needs

FARIBAULT, Minn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the industry leader in automated skate sharpening, is excited to announce the extension of its partnership with Shattuck-St. Mary's Hockey. As part of the renewed agreement, Sparx Hockey will continue to serve as the Official Skate Sharpener of the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary's Hockey Center of Excellence, providing advanced sharpening equipment and supplies to the program.

Sparx Hockey's commitment to excellence and innovation in skate sharpening technology has made it the trusted choice for thousands of players, teams, rinks and retailers worldwide. The company's flagship product – the Sparx Sharpener – delivers unmatched precision, ease of use, and consistency, making it the ideal solution for a top-tier development program like Shattuck-St. Mary's.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Sparx Hockey," said Ben Umhoefer, Director of Hockey, Shattuck-St. Mary's. "Our players rely on Sparx for its performance, accuracy, and convenience both at our home facility and when we're on the road. Extending this partnership ensures that we continue to offer our athletes the best equipment available to optimize their performance."

Shattuck-St. Mary's Hockey Center of Excellence is an internationally known hockey development program for male and female student-athletes in grades 7-12. The program is one of the most successful in the world at combining elite-level hockey training, development and competition with the demanding academics of a college-prep school. A total of eight teams play at Shattuck-St Mary's, including five boys teams (U14, U15, U16, U18, Prep) and three girls teams (U16, U19, Prep).

As one of the nation's premier hockey programs, Shattuck-St. Mary's has produced 115 NHL draft picks, including a record 12 chosen in the 2024 NHL Draft, highlighted by first overall pick Macklin Celebrini. In addition, Shattuck St. Mary's has won 36 National Championships and has produced 46 NHL players, 21 Olympians, 35 professional women's players, and 775 college players. Shattuck-St. Mary's alumni include Sidney Crosby, Zach Parise, Jonathan Toews, Amanda Kessel, Brianna Decker, Jocelyne Lamoureux and Monique Lamoureux to name a few.

"Sparx Hockey is honored to be trusted by such an iconic program," said Steve Jones, Vice President of Marketing, Sparx Hockey. "Shattuck-St. Mary's is synonymous with excellence in hockey development, and we're proud to support their athletes with our reliable and cutting-edge skate sharpening technology. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership for years to come."

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on building a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet.

About Shattuck-St. Mary's

Shattuck-St. Mary's School is a world-class college preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades 6-PG located in Faribault, Minnesota. SSM delivers a rigorous academic curriculum that blends the best of traditional education with innovative, creative learning opportunities for students around the world who want to pursue their passions in academics, the arts, or athletics. Discover more at s-sm.org.

