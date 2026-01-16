Sparx Hockey Named Official Skate Sharpener of The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Leading Skate Sharpening Brand Expands Longstanding Partnership With The Pond Hockey Classic

ACTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Hockey, the leader in automated skate sharpening equipment, today announced it has expanded its longstanding partnership with the Pond Hockey Classic and has been named the Official Skate Sharpener of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, which was acquired by the Pond Hockey Classic earlier this year.

The Pond Hockey Classic is a premier series of outdoor hockey tournaments that includes the New England Pond Hockey Classic, the Lake Champlain Pond Hockey Classic, and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. Collectively, the three events host more than 700 teams and over 5,000 players from across the United States and Canada, celebrating the grassroots spirit of the game in its purest outdoor form.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with the Pond Hockey Classic and to serve as the Official Skate Sharpener for all three events, including the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships," said Steve Jones, Vice President of Marketing, Sparx Hockey. "These tournaments represent everything that makes hockey special - community, competition, and a true love for the game. We're proud to continue supporting players of all levels by delivering consistent, professional-grade sharpening wherever the game is played."

The Sparx Sharpener is an affordable, automated skate sharpener that allows anyone, anywhere without prior sharpening experience to sharpen hockey and figure skates with pro-level accuracy. Thousands of customers around the world currently rely on Sparx sharpening technology, including individuals, families, teams, rink operators, and pro shops.

Sparx Hockey's latest product, the Sparx Sharpener 3, further elevates the sharpening experience with advanced technology that integrates with the Sparx BEAM™, which measures skate blade edge levelness to 1/10,000th of an inch. The system also connects to the Sparx Hockey Mobile App, allowing users to track sharpening preferences, monitor blade performance, and receive notifications when it's time to sharpen.

In addition to providing convenient on-site sharpening for all tournament participants, Sparx Hockey will donate all proceeds from sharpening services during the events to local charities, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to the hockey community.

"Sparx Hockey has been an incredible partner of the Pond Hockey Classic for several years, and we're thrilled to expand that partnership to include the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships," said Scott Crowder, Commissioner of the Pond Hockey Classic. "With Sparx sharpening technology on site, players can focus on battling the elements, competing with friends, and enjoying the game the way it was meant to be played."

For more information about Sparx Hockey, visit www.sparxhockey.com. For more information about the Pond Hockey Classic, visit www.pondhockeyclassic.com.

About Sparx Hockey

Sparx Hockey is a privately held corporation located in Acton, Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, Sparx Hockey is a developer and manufacturer of skate sharpening equipment and related accessories for ice hockey, figure skating and sled hockey. The innovative and fast-growing company is focused on maintaining a leadership position in skate sharpening by providing customers with the most advanced, accurate and easy-to-use skate sharpening equipment on the planet.

