Shaun Urban Selected by PM360 as One of the Elite 100

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company, a technology-driven engagement products and services company, is proud to announce that Shaun Urban, President, has been selected as one of the 2019 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Transformational Leader category. The PM360 ELITE, standing for Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs, represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today. The PM360 editorial staff reviewed more than 500 submissions, and nominees were evaluated and selected based on their accomplishments and the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 17 categories.

Shaun joined The Inception Company in January 2018 as President after 13 years at Ogilvy CommonHealth as a Managing Partner. He saw great potential in a new virtual meeting innovation, Pando, that the company was developing and immediately helped Inception commercialize and launch Pando by further defining the market potential for the technology, building an integrated sales and marketing plan within the Life Sciences market, and establishing a vision for product development, market expansion into other industry verticals, and evolving the business model to a software as a service (SaaS) offering. Shaun brought deep industry expertise, an extensive network of relationships, passion, and tenacity to his role as President, and quickly solidified Inception's core production and meeting services business while catapulting Pando into the market well beyond forecast and expectations.

"I am honored to be selected for this prestigious award by PM360," Shaun commented. "It has been an exciting time at The Inception Company, and I am thrilled to be contributing to its success. I am fortunate to enjoy what I do and to work with such talented people and committed clients. It is especially meaningful to be recognized among my peers."

"The 100 individuals and teams we selected this year are truly worthy of being called ELITE," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Each of them is at the forefront of their respective fields and are leading this industry in exciting and new directions. We are beyond excited to celebrate their achievements and provide the industry the chance to get to know them a little better."

The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2019 issue. You can read the profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2019-pm360-elite-100.

Shaun Urban and the rest of the winners will be honored at a celebratory event on Tuesday, July 16th in New York City at the rooftop bar 230 FIFTH. Tickets are available for purchase at www.pm360online.com/elitetickets.

About The Inception Company

The Inception Company is a technology-driven production company that builds engagement products and services to help our clients reach and connect more fully with their stakeholders, including virtual meeting platforms, broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions. Our newest innovation, Pando, was developed in response to clients' needs for a virtual meeting platform that delivers superior engagement and collaboration. Combining a studio crew, 40-foot video wall, in-person moderator or moderators, and seamless onboarding support by live helpdesk staff, Pando is a fully-produced event that delivers the experience and impact of an in-person meeting. Independently held, The Inception Company is headquartered in Fairfield NJ, with additional offices in New York NY, Blue Bell PA, and San Francisco CA. For more information, visit www.pandomeetings.com or www.inceptioncompany.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

