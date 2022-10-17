Shaun White Expands Namesake Lifestyle Brand 'Whitespace' with New Apparel and Snowboard Accessories

Legendary snowboarder adds new board designs, goggles, and winter apparel to evolving Whitespace brand, sold exclusively at Backcountry

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun White, three-time Olympic gold medalist and winner of the most X-Games gold medals in history, builds upon his namesake brand with the addition of premium apparel and gear collections designed for on and off the mountain moments. Developed alongside outdoor retailer Backcountry, Whitespace gear combines White's 30 years of professional riding experience, his unique style, and Backcountry's industry-leading expertise.

"For me, Backcountry felt like the obvious first choice for this partnership," says White. "Besides being a personal fan of Backcountry, they have over 25 years of experience in the outdoor retail business, and it all started with skiing and riding. It's really important to me that people who use Whitespace products will get the right product personally tailored to their individual needs. Backcountry's Gearheads are always on call with the knowledge and expertise needed to point you in the right direction. I'm really excited to see what we do together in the next couple years."

White combines form and function in the brand's first line of apparel. The concept behind the collection is that everything can be worn on the mountain and in the city. The Whitespace 3L Performance 3 in 1 Sherpa Jacket ($499 USD) can be stripped down to the essential elements, boasting more function out of less gear. The removable high-pile Sherpa fleece jacket provides an additional layer of insulation on the mountain but can be worn as a stylish standalone piece for post-ride drinks. The collection also includes streetwear-style items like the Whitespace SW Signature Puffy Jacket ($299 USD) and the Whitespace Merino Thermal Base Layer Mock Neck ($119 USD). Both are built for bitterly cold days of riding or getting around town. Whether dropping into a halfpipe or facing a snowy commute, the urban style jacket's high-loft baffles filled with synthetic insulation retains warmth even when wet. Add in a base layer for premium comfort and slip it under a peacoat for a casual dinner look in the evening. Each piece is designed for everyday life, so you're getting more out of your gear and traveling lighter.

Whitespace has also expanded its line of high-performance hardgoods. Following the success of the inaugural, limited edition snowboard, White has added three new board designs to the collection, including the Freestyle Shaun White Pro ($575 USD), AMF Park Twin ($550 USD), and Powder! ($595 USD). In addition to snowboards, Whitespace introduces its first line of goggles built for advanced eye protection and visibility at every turn. The collection offers three new models with varying features at a price range of $74 - $289 USD.

"Shaun White is a true creative and visionary," says Melanie Cox, Backcountry CEO. "His passion for snowboarding and streetwear fashion is really brought to life in his new collection. His unique style shines through in each piece, effortlessly blending technical features with contemporary silhouettes. As the exclusive retail partner of Whitespace, Backcountry is proud to partner with Shaun and bring his collection to market."

As the Whitespace brand evolves, White expects it to transcend snowboarding and expand into other sports, while maintaining its core style and ability to exist on and off the mountain.

The new Whitespace collection is available now at https://www.backcountry.com/whitespace.

About Whitespace

Founded in 2022, Whitespace is an active lifestyle brand created by Olympic gold medalist, Shaun White. The signature brand inspires focus and motivation that clears the noise, turns doubts into drop-ins, and unlocks the send. Rooted in snowsports, Whitespace makes premium gear and apparel for snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, training, as well as casual streetwear for everyday life.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

