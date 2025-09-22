Revolutionary New Field Design by Shaw Sports Turf for West Bloomfield, MI

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Bloomfield Middle School, home of the Lakers, has officially unveiled its new synthetic turf field, marking a major upgrade to its athletic facilities. Installed by Shaw Sports Turf. The new field replaces the school's Natural grass surface, which was often unusable due to Michigan's unpredictable weather. The new turf features Shaw Sports Turf's innovative GAME ON® technology, offering year-round playability, minimal maintenance, and unparalleled design capabilities.

Originally scheduled for completion in mid-August, the turf field project at West Bloomfield Middle School moved along faster than anticipated. Thanks to clear communication and a well-organized installation process, the field was finished ahead of schedule, giving students and staff an early look at their new athletic space.

Shaw Sports Turf's Game ON system is an industry-leading innovation in synthetic turf designed to deliver unmatched customization, performance, and durability. Its proprietary tufted-in technology allows for seamless integration of logos, lines, and graphics directly into the turf, reducing seams and installation time while enhancing visual impact. This innovation minimizes maintenance needs and keeps athlete safety top of mind, making it ideal for schools and sports programs. Shaw Sports Turf's Game ON fields are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, offering long-term peace of mind and value. With 23 standard colors and custom options, schools can fully personalize their field to reflect their brand, mascot, and spirit.

"What aspect drew us to Game ON was essentially all the creativity that we can do with the field and the design," said Jamie Stottlemyer, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations.

The Shaw Sports Turf Game ON system allowed the school to incorporate student input into the field's final look, creating a sense of ownership and pride among the community.

"Shaw Sports Turf actually designed us multiple different field configurations, and then we sent it out to the middle school children to vote on their favorite design. Other manufacturers just offer standard systems, but Game ON offers significantly more flexibility, which allowed us to be much more creative throughout the design process."

"We put our minds together — big logos, smaller logos, patterns — and we did some crocodile skin throughout the entire field. Then we blew the crocodile up in centerfield," said Jennifer Holton, the regional territory manager for Shaw Sports Turf. "Their color scheme played into this so well that it was just easy to make him ginormous."

"The installation process was amazing. We had a design schedule that actually had us completing the field in the middle of August and here we are in the middle of July and the fields already done. They far exceeded our expectations. The field went in perfectly. It's beautiful, and it was on time," said Stottlemyer.

Turf Product: Game ON Legion

The completion of the Shaw Sports Turf's Game ON turf field at West Bloomfield Middle School represents more than just a facilities upgrade, it's a testament to innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. With Shaw Sports Turf's advanced technology and responsive service, the Lakers now have a field that reflects the team identity, supports year-round play, and requires minimal upkeep. The project's early completion and student-driven design process highlights the efficiency and flexibility of the Game ON system. This installation not only enhances athletic performance but also fosters school pride and long-term value. West Bloomfield Middle School joins a growing list of institutions nationwide that are redefining a game-day experience with Shaw Sports Turf.

