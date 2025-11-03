Shaw Industries Recognized by Floor Covering Weekly for Sustainability Efforts

Partnerships with mission-aligned organizations earn Shaw honors at 2025 GreenStep Awards

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) was recently recognized by Floor Covering Weekly during the publication's annual GreenStep awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in sustainability across the flooring industry. Shaw received the top honor in the Promotion category and was an honoree in the International category, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and alignment with leading organizations through global partnerships.

Candi Hampton, vice president of global sustainability at Shaw, notes, "These recognitions are a testament to the meaningful work we are doing not only within Shaw, but alongside partners who share our vision and help amplify our impact. Together, we are advancing Shaw's sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy – focusing on the wellbeing of people and the planet."

Shaw was recognized for the following:

Promotion Award (Winner)

The Promotion Award honors any educational, marketing or promotional activity that promotes environmental sustainability and/or accurately conveys knowledge and information about green initiatives.

Shaw, in collaboration with global commercial brand Shaw Contract®, was honored for its co-sponsorship of the International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) inaugural Global Event Series in 2024. The series spanned more than 30 events worldwide – including a flagship conference in Long Beach, Calif. – and emphasized the importance of creating people-first spaces. The events offered actionable insights for commercial, residential, and mixed-use environments and aligned with Shaw's sustain[HUMAN]ability commitment to enhance human experience through thoughtful design and sustainable solutions.

International Award (Honoree)

The International Award is given to a company with a manufacturing facility outside of the U.S. that is exemplary in bringing sustainable practices to its area of the world.

Shaw Contract earned recognition in this category for becoming the official partner of the U.K.'s Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL) in 2024. As the official flooring partner, Shaw Contract launched what is believed to be the U.K.'s largest carpet tile reuse network, supporting social and environmental impact by extending the life of commercial flooring. The program is an extension of Shaw's re[TURN]® Reclamation Program which provides free take-back and recycling for carpet tiles in the U.K., and allows for carpet tile that can be reused to be sent to SATCoL's network of more than 40 donation centers across the country which make the used carpet available to housing associations, local authorities, and vulnerable individuals.

