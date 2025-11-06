Shaw Industries Vice President of Global Sustainability Joins Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), announces that Vice President of Global Sustainability Candi Hampton will serve as a Commissioner on the newly launched Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, an initiative led by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to elevate indoor air as a critical public health priority and drive coordinated global action and solutions.

Announced at the United Nations during Climate Week, the Commission brings together more than 170 global leaders from over 30 countries, including a former U.S. Surgeon General, global health authorities, senior scientists and researchers from leading universities as well as executives and sustainability leaders across design, real estate, technology and manufacturing.

As a Commissioner, Hampton will join colleagues from around the world in developing a Global Framework for Action and catalyzing the creation of national Blueprints to strengthen indoor air quality efforts across regions.

"Serving on the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air is both a professional honor and a personal commitment," shared Hampton. "At Shaw, we've long recognized the importance of indoor air quality, and I'm excited to collaborate with this distinguished group of global leaders to advance actionable solutions that prioritize people and the planet. This work directly aligns with Shaw's work to create a better future and our belief that the spaces where we live, work, play, learn and come together should support human health & wellbeing."

"We're thrilled to have the expertise of Candi on the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "She joins an acclaimed cohort that will, in the coming months and year, chart a global framework and co-develop national blueprints that offer strategies for action along with the sustained drumbeat of attention and awareness necessary to elevate this issue worldwide."

"It's an incredible opportunity to bring such an esteemed group of professionals together for an urgent cause," added Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States and Co-Chair of the Commission on Healthy Indoor Air. "We've set forth an important agenda, and I look forward to Candi's contributions."

The Commission will:

Elevate a global call to action that places healthy indoor air at the forefront of public health and policy priorities

Build global awareness by highlighting the urgent human and economic costs of unhealthy indoor air

Establish a Global Framework for Action with clear prescriptions across key pillars of market transformation

Catalyze country-specific National Blueprints in collaboration with local stakeholders

Spur multi-sector investment to scale affordable, effective and equitable solutions

The Commission's Global Framework for Action will be released by the end of 2026, alongside national Blueprints published on a rolling basis.

Shaw's participation in the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air builds on its longstanding commitment to sustainability and human-centric design. Through product innovation, transparency, and collaboration, Shaw continues to lead efforts that support both people and the planet.

For more information on the Commission, visit https://resources.wellcertified.com/press-releases/global-commission-on-healthy-indoor-air-launches-at-the-united-nations-to-drive-action-to-improve-indoor-air/.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex®, COREtec®, Shaw Floors®, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial®, Shaw Contract®, Shaw Sports Turf®, Shawgrass®, Southwest Greens®, Watershed Geo® and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with approximately $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

