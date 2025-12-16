Shaw-Ross International Importers Expands Japanese Spirits Portfolio With Tenjaku Whisky USA Partnership

Exclusive distribution of Tenjaku Japanese Whisky, Vodka, and Gin ushers in a new era of Japanese craftsmanship within the Shaw-Ross portfolio

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers ("Shaw-Ross") is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Tenjaku Whisky USA. Beginning January 1, 2026, Shaw-Ross will become the exclusive U.S. distributor for the complete Tenjaku Japanese whisky, vodka, and gin range. The collaboration introduces a Japanese-heritage series defined by refined craftsmanship, a clear strategic purpose, and value-driven quality, aligning perfectly with Shaw-Ross's expanding Japanese spirits portfolio.

The partnership follows Tenjaku Whisky USA's rapidly growing presence in the U.S., with offerings such as the Tenjaku Japanese Vodka, whose base is Yamada Nishiki rice and spring water drawn from 250 meters below the Mt. Fuji basin. The vodka has earned a Gold Medal and a "91 Points / Exceptional" rating from the Beverage Tasting Institute. Meanwhile, the Tenjaku Japanese Gin is crafted with more than ten botanicals, including yuzu, sansho pepper, peach, and green tea, and has received 93 points at the New York International Spirits Competition.

"Shaw-Ross is excited to partner with Tenjaku Whisky USA to help strengthen and expand their already fast-growing presence in the U.S.," said Scott Jove, President of Shaw-Ross. "We look forward to working closely with the Tenjaku team to broaden the reach of their thoughtfully crafted whisky, vodka, and gin for U.S. consumers."

The Tenjaku range joining the Shaw-Ross portfolio includes:

Shaw-Ross, one of the nation's largest importers, represents luxury and premium spirit brands from around the world. Their hands-on marketing approach, deep distribution relationships, and strategic acumen mean they are well-positioned to elevate the Tenjaku collection in the U.S. marketplace.

"The move to Shaw-Ross enables the scalability that the Tenjaku Portfolio needs. I am extremely excited to be working in collaboration with Shaw-Ross' amazing team in achieving this goal," said Craig Kodish, Managing Director for Tenjaku USA.

About Shaw-Ross International Imports

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers

About Tenjaku Whisky USA

Tenjaku Whisky USA brings the award-winning collection of Tenjaku spirits to the U.S. market — including Tenjaku Japanese Blended Whisky, Tenjaku Japanese Pure Malt Whisky, Tenjaku Japanese Gin and Tenjaku Japanese Vodka. These spirits are prized for their Japanese craftsmanship, clear flavor profiles and value. Vodka production uses Yamada Nishiki rice and spring water from 250 m beneath Mt. Fuji; Gin is crafted with over ten Japanese botanicals. Tenjaku Japanese Whisky |+1 For more information, please visit www.tenjakuwhiskyusa.com.

