SHAW-ROSS INTERNATIONAL IMPORTERS UNVEILS MODERNIZED LOGO

As the wine & spirits industry shifts, the leading importer reveals a fresh redesign that represents the portfolio's evolution and expansion

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers , a leading force in the nation's beverage alcohol industry, has unveiled a rebranding of its logo to reflect the evolution and strategic expansion of the portfolio. Originally featuring a wine bottle, the updated logo now reflects a well-rounded portfolio of both wine and spirits, signaling a refreshed brand identity that embraces a broader range of products as Shaw-Ross enters a new chapter, aligned with the evolving landscape of the alcohol industry.

"Shaw-Ross is thrilled to unveil a logo that represents the evolution of both our portfolio and strategy," said Shaw-Ross President Scott Jove. "As we adapt to market changes, we look forward to this next chapter, which features a diverse range of spirits while remaining true to our legacy wine brands."

As Shaw-Ross moves into the future, the rebranding reflects a broader shift in both the company's portfolio and leadership. Under the direction of Scott Jove, Shaw-Ross is embracing a new chapter that reflects the changing landscape of the alcohol industry. This new look and feel represents not only the company's growth but also Scott's dynamic leadership as President, driving the organization forward into an exciting new era.

Shaw-Ross boasts a diverse portfolio that includes premium Japanese beverages, wines, and spirits, positioning the company to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences. Known for iconic brands like Gekkeikan, the top selling sake in the U.S., and iichiko, Japan's leading shochu, Shaw-Ross is also set to introduce a revamped TYKU Sake range in 2025, following the brand's acquisition in 2023. Alongside its Japanese offerings, Shaw-Ross represents prestigious wine labels such as The Pale Rosé By Sacha Lichine, Rapaura Springs, Seña, La Scolca, Sartori di Verona, and Reál Sangria, the category leader in imported Sangria. Building on its long-standing success with spirits brands such as Pusser's Rum, Ron Barceló, and Papas Pilar, Shaw-Ross has also expanded its craft spirits portfolio with strategic acquisitions like Hemingway Whiskey, Crystal Head Vodka, Gentleman Cut Bourbon, and most recently, Santo Tequila. This move reflects the company's continued commitment to a well-rounded and evolving product lineup.

Shaw-Ross is one of the country's largest importers, representing both domestic and international luxury brands that are recognized leaders in their categories. Through a hands-on marketing approach, Shaw-Ross has pioneered innovative strategies while staying committed to proven methods, driving consumer demand and ensuring the continued success of its premium wine and spirits portfolio. As the portfolio grows, the team is embracing significant nationwide expansion enabling Shaw-Ross to build stronger collaborations with new suppliers.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers

Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing several brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers. The team represents over thirty suppliers worldwide, whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.

Press Contact:

Alejandra Pinedo

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Shaw-Ross International Importers