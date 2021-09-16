Shawmut Design and Construction Announces Appointment of Liyuan Woo to Board of Directors

"Liyuan's appointment will help the company to expand its scaling capabilities, accelerate nationwide growth, and further its mission to provide an exceptional construction experience to every client," said James Down, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shawmut Design and Construction. "The addition of Liyuan to the board of directors represents our commitment to building an experienced team from diverse backgrounds and sectors, providing unparalleled expertise in finance, talent, law, strategy, and entrepreneurship to Shawmut."

Woo brings more than two decades of experience in creating and building infrastructure to enable opportunities for innovation. In her current role at The Beauty Health Company, with its flagship brand of HydraFacial, she oversees all financial and operational aspects of the company, accelerating BeautyHealth's mission as a category creating platforms to democratize and personalize beauty health solutions for the masses.

Prior to The Beauty Health Company, Woo was the COO and CFO of The VOID, a highly-rated VR brand introducing consumers to fully immersive, location-based, hyper-reality experiences that merge virtual and physical environments. She has also served as CFO for SharkNinja, Gymboree, and bebe, and provided financial advisory services to public and private companies for M&A transactions, IPOs, and growth initiatives at Deloitte.

"We are so pleased to welcome Liyuan to our board of directors," said Les Hiscoe, CEO, Shawmut Design and Construction. "The perspective she brings from her experience in innovative, growth-oriented global brands will be incredibly valuable to our team as we continue to execute our aggressive growth strategy."

"Shawmut is known for solving complex logistical challenges with innovative ideas and branded experiences for the community," said Woo. "The company has a unique business that's owned by its employees, and a core focus on women in construction, who are passionate about finding solutions. I look forward to joining the board and this diversified group of leaders, to help Shawmut identify new opportunities for growth ahead as we continue to scale the business."

The appointment of Woo is the latest move from Shawmut in its efforts to broaden diversity of thought and specialized expertise on the board. Prior to Woo, the board most recently appointed Kimberly Bishop, who brings experience as a seasoned business leader and expert talent advisor to the organization.

"Each of our board members brings a varied background and best-in-class expertise to their role, and this diversity of perspective will optimize Shawmut's growth trajectory," continued Down.

About Shawmut Design and Construction:

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.5 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As an ESOP (employee-owned) company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward thinking. Eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut's unique business model allows project teams to better service clients by focusing their specialized expertise within one of the following areas: Academic, Tenant Interiors, Cultural & Historic, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hotel, Luxury Homes, Restaurant, Retail, and Sports Venues. Shawmut has offices located in Boston, Providence, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com .

