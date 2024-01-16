Shawmut Design and Construction Announces Appointment of Paul Praylo to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.6 billion national construction management firm, and its Chair of the Board, Kimberly Bishop, are pleased to announce the appointment of senior construction and real estate executive Paul Praylo to the board of directors. Praylo's experience directing financial and business operations for global companies, including NVR Inc. and AECOM, will help inform the board's oversight of Shawmut during a time of robust expansion across national markets.

Praylo joins the Shawmut board of directors after a 30-year career as a construction executive, including as Chief Operating Officer for Construction Services and Chief Financial Officer for Tishman Construction, an AECOM company. He was instrumental in helping AECOM grow from a $2 billion to $7 billion company through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Shawmut is taking on larger scale and more complex projects nationwide, a strategy that has propelled the $1.6 billion company's 34 percent increase year-over-year.

"Paul's appointment embodies our commitment to having the insights of the most skilled and trusted leaders governing and informing the strategic direction of our company," said Kimberly Bishop, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"Paul's expertise in the expansion and development of companies and his reputation as a top strategist in this industry will be an enormous asset to Shawmut," said Shawmut Chief Executive Officer Les Hiscoe.

Praylo's expertise aligns with Shawmut's national expansion efforts and steadfast commitment to enhancing the building experience for clients. In recent years, Shawmut has added expertise in the commercial, education, and life sciences sectors nationwide, with a strong focus on New York, South Florida, and Southern California, with significant growth projected for 2024.

Shawmut's portfolio of ongoing projects includes a ground-up Health Sciences Center at St. John's University in New York; a new 370,000 square-foot, 11-floor, Class-A lab building at Boynton Yards in Boston; the 24-story, mixed-use Excel Miami development; and the renovation of the historic Crest Theatre to create the new UCLA Nimoy Theater in Los Angeles.

"Shawmut is well positioned to continue its rapid expansion, and I am thrilled to join the board during this exciting time," Praylo said. "Companies transitioning to the next level and accelerating their growth present an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to seeing Shawmut continuing its success."

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.6 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, West Palm Beach, and Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction