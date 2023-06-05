Shawmut Design and Construction Hires Alexis Leal as Head of Florida

Industry Veteran Joins Firm to Lead Strategic Growth and Business Diversification Efforts

MIAMI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its aggressive growth plan to increase market share in large-scale projects and expand into new sectors, Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm, has hired Alexis Leal as head of Florida.

Alexis Leal, Head of Florida, Shawmut Design and Construction
Expansion in South Florida, particularly Miami and West Palm Beach, is a key driver in Shawmut's ten-year strategic growth plan. As the market continues to experience rapid development, Shawmut is focused on leveraging its decades-long experience in the region to continue to expand its share in commercial, education, retail, healthcare, and hospitality markets. Leal is tasked with leading the team in the diversification of sectors and pursuit of larger projects, leveraging his vast experience in both the private and public sectors and his technical and design-build expertise.

"Alexis' longevity in South Florida, dedication to client service, and people-focused leadership were exactly what we were looking for to drive our strategic expansion in the market," said Les Hiscoe, CEO, Shawmut. "As a 100% employee-owned company, our people are our most valuable asset. Alexis recognizes this and is committed to building up not just our project experience in Miami and West Palm Beach, but our people, too."

Leal has over 30 years of industry experience in the South Florida market, previously serving as a senior leader for large construction management firms. He's worked on complex projects ranging in size, scope, and value—from $50 million hotel, mixed-use development, and municipal work to $200+ million aviation and seaport terminal expansions—and acquired over $400 million of public work as part of a recent portfolio diversification strategy. He was also an integral part of a team that grew a firm from $4 million to $400 million, including geographical expansion.

"Shawmut's reputation, employee ownership, and established local roots drew me to this opportunity," said Leal. "The team takes a custom approach to client service, able to provide the personal touch of a small company while being a billion-dollar firm. I'm excited to join at this pivotal time and lead the team in winning more complex work and market share in South Florida."

Leal is an active member in the South Florida community. He is a current board member of the University of Miami's School of Construction Management. Leal previously served on the boards of the South Florida Associated General Contractors, the Engineering Contractors Association of South Florida, and the Broward County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Building in South Florida for more than 25 years, Shawmut's project portfolio, spanning hundreds of projects and multiple sectors, includes the Power Design building in the Miami Design District, Ransom Everglades School STEM Building, and the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina event center.

About Shawmut Design and Construction
Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, with a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has 11 offices, including Miami, West Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

