Shawmut Design and Construction Marks National Women in Construction Week with Events Highlighting Industry Leadership and Workforce Development

BOSTON and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The employee-owners of Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $2.3 billion national construction management firm, joined the weeklong celebration of Women in Construction for its 11th consecutive year, hosting jobsite tours, leadership discussions, and programming in collaboration with clients and trade partners focused on workforce development and the role women play across the industry.

"Women in Construction Week is an important opportunity to recognize the leadership and accomplishments of women in the construction industry, and at Shawmut this work happens year-round," said Les Hiscoe, CEO of Shawmut. "Women are shaping the future of construction at every level, and we are proud to support the growth, mentorship, and advancement of women—and our entire workforce—so we build resilient projects, long-lasting partnerships, and ultimately a stronger industry."

Shawmut kicked off the week with a companywide virtual opening ceremony streamed to offices and jobsites nationwide. Introduced by CEO Les Hiscoe, the panel featured rising Shawmut leaders who shared their career journeys, challenges, and advice aligned with this year's theme, Level Up, Build Strong, highlighting growth, resilience, and leadership across the next generation of construction professionals.

Shawmut had a packed lineup of events held March 2-6 across regional offices including Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Providence, R.I., and Bentonville, Ark. Highlights from the week included:

Project tours of women-led jobsites, including Boston University's Warren Towers, a $550 million multi-year renovation of the nation's second-largest non-military dormitory; Brimmer and May School's new 26,000-square foot Recreation and Wellness Center in Newton, Mass.; a healthcare project in Beverly Hills, Calif.; two new school facilities in Rhode Island, Greystone Elementary School in North Providence and the $128 million Martin Middle School in East Providence; and a retail flagship at The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas.

Regional events included presentations on the history of women in construction, a skill-swapping event, fireside chats with industry leaders, and discussions with trade partners.

Networking and social events, including a lunch conversation hosted by Shawmut's chair of the board Kimberly Bishop in New York, as well as other gatherings, provided opportunities for team members to connect and celebrate Women in Construction Week.

Shawmut's commitment to workforce development extends beyond its project sites. Through industry partnerships, leadership development programs, mentorship opportunities, and fair and transparent pay and promotion practices, the firm supports career growth across its workforce. Shawmut also focuses on building safer and healthier jobsites through its safety program and emphasis on Total Worker Health.

