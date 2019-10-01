Shawn Riley begins second term as president of McDonald Hopkins LLC

"I continue to be honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the president of McDonald Hopkins, and I remain committed to maintaining our firm's unique culture, to guiding us to a transformative future, and to ensuring we provide exceptional value to our clients," said Riley. "During the next three years, we will pursue strategies to achieve our desired goals in strategic growth, people and culture, innovation and differentiation and profitability, all while never losing sight of our core values and remaining consistent with the firm's mission and vision."

Riley joined McDonald Hopkins in 1995. After serving as managing member of the firm's Cleveland office from 2007-2016, he was elected in 2016, taking office in October of that year.

Riley is the founder of McDonald Hopkins' Business Restructuring Services Department. In addition to chairing both the firm's board of directors and its executive committee, he has taken the leading role in the development and implementation of the firm's strategic plan.

Now in the fourth decade of his legal practice, Riley advises clients on strategic alternatives, including acquisitions, sales, mergers, affiliations, refinancings, recapitalizations and restructurings. He has counseled boards of directors on meeting their fiduciary duties in a variety of circumstances and in a number of industries, including automotive, energy, manufacturing, retail, casual dining, plastics, telecommunications and healthcare – including community and rural hospitals and long-term care.

Riley serves on the board of directors at his alma mater, Kent State University, and led the search committee that recommended the appointment of KSU president Todd Diacon in 2019. The author of numerous articles and a frequent lecturer on corporate governance, Riley also serves on the board of trustees for the Cleveland Institute of Music, the board of directors for Destination Cleveland and the board of directors of The American Red Cross. He is also a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

