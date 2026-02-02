Shawnee Mission School District Ushers in a New Era of Student Transportation with Zum

Kansas District Serving 27,000+ Students Selects Zum—Marking Kansas as Zum's 15th State—to Modernize Student Transportation Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is setting a new standard for student transportation in its community by selecting Zūm to modernize district-wide transportation services beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. With this 7-year contract, Kansas becomes Zum's 15th state, marking a major milestone in the company's continued national expansion and growing momentum across the country.

Student transportation is the largest mass transit system in the United States, providing safe and reliable access to school for the students and families who need it most. Yet for decades, school transportation nationwide has been constrained by antiquated systems that lack transparency, efficiency, and a focus on the experience of students, families, drivers, and school staff.

Following a rigorous procurement process, SMSD selected Zum to replace legacy operating models with a modern, technology-led transportation experience. By embracing innovation, the district is creating a safer, more reliable, and more predictable service that gives parents peace of mind and helps students arrive ready to learn.

"We treat student transportation as an extension of the classroom here in Shawnee Mission School District. It is a foundational component of educational access," said Dr. David Stubblefield, Deputy Superintendent at Shawnee Mission School District. "Zum's mission goes beyond simply moving students from Point A to Point B, and their commitment to keeping students at the center of their service aligns seamlessly with Shawnee Mission's guiding theme. This is the modern, safe, and transparent experience our community deserves."

"For decades, student transportation has relied on systems that were never designed for the expectations of today's families," said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO of Zum. "We built Zum to reimagine what's possible by combining technology, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on safety. With Shawnee Mission joining us, Kansas becomes our 15th state, underscoring the growing demand from districts nationwide for a better, more modern transportation model."

Zum is a national leader in modern student transportation, partnering with school districts across 15 states, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Omaha, Boston, Kansas City, and now Shawnee Mission, to deliver a fully integrated, transparent, and reliable transportation platform at scale.

Through Zum, Shawnee Mission School District will experience:

Modern, transparent technology for families and districts: Real-time bus tracking, proactive notifications, and clear, consistent communication that provide parents with peace of mind and districts with greater visibility and operational confidence.





Efficient, reliable transportation that supports student success: Optimized routes with a 98% on-time performance, ensuring predictable service and helping students arrive on time and ready to learn.





An industry-leading driver and monitor model: Comprehensive training, competitive pay, and benefits that attract and retain qualified drivers and monitors—addressing a nationwide driver shortage and ensuring 100% route coverage. An informational meeting for drivers and monitors will be held at Shawnee Mission North High School (7401 Johnson Dr, Overland Park, KS 66202) in the cafeteria on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM. All existing drivers and monitors, as well as new applicants, are encouraged to join. For more information and updates on upcoming hiring events, visit Zum's driver and monitor page.





State-of-the-art buses and infrastructure: Modern, air-conditioned buses and advanced safety technology designed to enhance the student experience and improve drivers' day-to-day work.





Modern, air-conditioned buses and advanced safety technology designed to enhance the student experience and improve drivers' day-to-day work. A parent-first experience: Transparency built into every ride, with real-time updates through the Zum app on bus location and student pickup and drop-off status.

To learn more about how Zum is working with thousands of schools to deliver safe, reliable, and modern student transportation, please visit Zum's website .

