DENVER, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shay Kerman, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Urgent Care Solutions, has been honored as a Titan 100 Hall of Fame recipient for 2024.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame recognizes an elite group of Colorado business leaders as the most accomplished in their industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Award recipients must be named to the Titan 100 in each of the previous three years to qualify.

Shay Kerman Named as a 2024 Titan 100 Hall of Fame Recipient

"I'm humbled to be named to the Titan 100 Hall of Fame," said Kerman. "Being selected among the top business leaders in the state is an honor and validates the hard work of our entire team to provide top-quality healthcare and community service in the Denver area."

Kerman will be honored at a ceremony on May 30, 2024.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes top CEOs and C-level executives representing both the private and public sectors. Honorees are chosen for making significant contributions to both business and community through high-level leadership and influence in their field.

About Shay Kerman

Shay Kerman is the co-founder of Urgent Care Solutions, operating walk-in health clinics with locations throughout Denver. Each year, the company's over 150 employees serve more than 100,000 patients. Kerman is also the founder of StatLab Diagnostics, offering same-day lab testing 7 days a week.

