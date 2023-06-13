Urgent Care Solutions President Shay Kerman Honored as Colorado Titan of Industry

Named One of Colorado's Titan 100 Leaders

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shay Kerman, President of Urgent Care Solutions dba as AFC Urgent Care, has been recognized as one of Colorado's top business leaders. The Titan 100 program is a national program that recognizes CEOs and C-level executives in the private and public sectors for their exemplary leadership.

The Titan 100 award recognizes Shay Kerman for her vision and passion. "You can measure success in two important ways," said Shay Kerman. "First, the business metrics, such as customer assessment and overall company growth. Secondly, it's about providing opportunities for employee growth both professionally and personally.

"People want to grow, and nothing is more rewarding for a successful leader than helping team members grow into leaders in our company," she said.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees."

Shay Kerman was previously honored as:

C-Suite 2021 Winner (Denver Business Journal – 2021)

Outstanding Women in Business (Denver Business Journal – 2021)

Titan 100 (Titan CEO – 2021)

Enterprising Women of the Year (Enterprising Women – 2020)

Under Shay Kerman's leadership, Urgent Care Solutions was also recognized as one of the area's Top Workplaces by the Denver Post in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Urgent Care Solutions has grown from one location in 2014 to ten AFC Urgent Care locations in Denver and surrounding areas, employing more than 250 healthcare professionals and serving more than 200,000 patients annually. Shay Kerman also launched Denver's first COVID testing lab, StatLab Diagnostics, where she serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Shay Kerman has served on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Women's Chamber and Commerce, the Colorado Chapter of Gifts of Adoption, and the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. She also served as Medical Team Supervisor for Project CURE and Team Lead Manager for Marantha to provide aid and healthcare services in Ghana and Zambia.

About Urgent Care Solutions

Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care has 10 locations serving more than 200,000 patients each year in Denver and Aurora, Colorado. AFC Urgent Care provides fast and comprehensive medical care with short wait times and reasonable rates.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs and C-suite executives for demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Award recipients were honored at a ceremony on June 1st, 2023, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.

