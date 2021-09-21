Shay Kerman of Urgent Care Solutions Among 2021's Denver Business Journal C-Suite Award Winners

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care Solutions is pleased to announce that COO Shay Kerman is one of this year's winners of the Denver Business Journal's C-Suite Awards, which are given to C-suite executives who have made outstanding contributions to the Denver area.

These awards from the Denver Business Journal are presented to senior executives who best help their fellow C-level executives attain their visions. Winners have shown extraordinary resilience, fortitude, agility, and thought leadership during the past year, despite the challenges of COVID-19 and related issues. There is no set number of winners of this award.

In order to be eligible for an award, a nominee must be a C-level executive and predominantly work in the Denver area. The nominee's company must also have a significant presence here.

Nominees were scored according to their impacts at their organizations, within their industries, and within the Denver-area community. This year, 34 C-suite executives received awards.

Kevin Pitts, Publisher at the Denver Business Journal (DBJ), notes that the paper has an "ongoing theme of transformation" during 2021. "This theme, connecting all of our signature awards programs, is a reflection of a nearly two-year period of historic change in the way people live and companies do business as the Covid-19 pandemic continues."

As the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Urgent Care Solutions, Shay Kerman is able to take direct action on her belief that healthcare is a human right. Urgent Care Solutions provides a bridge between primary care providers and emergency rooms.

"As the pandemic started, many health care facilities closed completely. Our entire team at Urgent Care Solutions found ways to continue to allow community members to exercise their right to healthcare. We offered drive-up services, telemedicine, and other solutions right away."

"I'm very happy to have found a way that helps all of the people in the Denver area," Shay Kerman said. "Everyone should have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare no matter where they live. I am grateful that the importance of my contribution, not only to Urgent Care but to the area in general, has been recognized with this award."

Kerman and the other winners of the 2021 Denver Business Journal's C-Suite Awards were announced to the public at an awards luncheon held at Kevin Taylor's at the Opera House.

About Urgent Care Solutions

Urgent Care Solutions was founded to be a bridge between primary care offices and emergency rooms. Our outpatient centers can treat any injuries and non-acute/non-life threatening health conditions. We also offer a variety of peripheral services, such as physicals, to help with your job or school requirements.

