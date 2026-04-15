Shaya Prager Leads Opal Holdings to 146K Sq Ft Leases in Q1 2026, continuing strong portfolio momentum

NEW YORK, Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opal Holdings today announced that it has executed over 146,000 square feet of leasing activity during the first quarter of 2026, building on the firm's strong momentum following its previously reported 250,000 square feet of leasing across its portfolio in 2025.

The first quarter leasing activity includes a combination of new leases, renewals, and tenant expansions across Opal's portfolio of office assets in key U.S. markets. Notable tenants contributing to this leasing activity include CLS Bank International, Citizens Bank, and other established, creditworthy institutions.

Shaya Prager's Opal Holdings continues strong portfolio momentum in Q1 of 2026. Post this

"Leasing velocity across our portfolio continues to exceed expectations as tenants prioritize well-located, high-quality office environments," said Shaya Prager. "We are seeing sustained demand from institutional and credit tenants who value stability, amenities, and proactive ownership."

Opal Holdings maintains portfolio occupancy of over 80%, reflecting the firm's ongoing commitment to active asset management and tenant engagement. The company's leasing strategy focuses on long-term partnerships, flexible deal structuring, and enhancing the tenant experience to drive retention and attract new tenants.

The continued leasing momentum highlights Opal's ability to navigate evolving office market dynamics, as companies increasingly seek spaces that support hybrid work models while maintaining strong corporate identity and culture.

"Our approach has always been hands-on," added Prager. "We work closely with our tenants to understand their needs and deliver solutions that make our buildings competitive in today's market."

Opal Holdings expects leasing activity to remain strong through 2026 as it continues to invest in its portfolio and capitalize on opportunities to further increase occupancy and long-term asset value, further solidifying its position as a leading owner-operator in today's competitive office landscape.

Opal Holdings LLC is a national real estate investment firm led by founder Shaya Prager. Since its inception, the company has established a reputation for identifying and repositioning undervalued assets in major U.S. markets. By acting as owner, developer, and operator, Opal Holdings maintains a profound understanding of asset lifecycles, allowing the firm to execute complex value-add strategies that drive occupancy and operational excellence. The firm's diverse portfolio serves a roster of institutional and Fortune 500 tenants, supported by a commitment to strategic partnerships and innovative capital structures.

SOURCE Opal Holdings