SHE Media Announces Highly Anticipated Return of Women's Health Forum, the Co-Lab, to SXSW® 2025

Top-tier speaker programming includes Katie Couric, Christy Turlington Burns, Sophia Bush, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Stacy London, Scott Galloway, Tamsen Fadal, Emma Lovewell, and more

The SHE Media Co-Lab, set for March 7-9 in Austin, aims to teach, inspire, debate, and pave the way for innovation and advancement in women's health.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHE Media announces its highly anticipated return of the award-winning SHE Media Co-Lab to South by Southwest (SXSW) this March 7, 8, and 9 in downtown Austin. The event, returning for its third consecutive year, will examine the science of women's health and delve into the personal stories of its distinguished panelists and speakers.

The SHE Media Co-Lab has consistently provided a platform for innovators and changemakers to unite and tackle real world problems. This year, the Co-Lab will continue to showcase a range of voices and perspectives, driving advancements that shape our future. Join SHE Media to learn, inspire, debate, and build infinitely powerful bridges to ensure access to science and stories that benefit all humankind.

"The SHE Media Co-Lab brings together top experts, thought leaders and advocates to address both the challenges and opportunities women face," said Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media. "Our goal is to highlight the newest innovations that enhance healthspan and wellbeing, while also illuminating pervasive challenges. Our mission is to inspire our community to invest in lifelong wellbeing."

Confirmed speakers to date for the 2025 SHE Media Co-Lab: Whole Life Health at SXSW include:

Katie Couric, Award-Winning Journalist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, & Co-Founder, Katie Couric Media

Christy Turlington Burns, Founder & President, Every Mother Counts

Stacy London, Designer, Stylist, Midlife Advocate

Emma Lovewell, Author, Peloton Instructor, Founder of Live Learn Lovewell and the Love List, and New Mom

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Double Board-certified ObGyn/Obesity Medicine, Nutritionist, Award-winning Journalist, Author, Founder of Ajenda

Scott Galloway, Professor of Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business

Sophia Bush, Actress, Activist, Producer, & Entrepreneur

Dr. Kellyann Niotis, Preventive Neurologist, Brain Health Researcher and Founder of Preventive Neurology Practice

Tamsen Fadal , Menopause Advocate, TV Host and Co-producer of the documentary, The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause

, Emily Morse, Host of Sex with Emily

**More announcements on speakers and talent to be announced in the coming weeks.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For the most updated event information and ticket sales, please visit our event page here.

For press credentials to cover the SHE Media Co-Lab in person at SXSW in downtown Austin at 304 East 3rd Street, please send a request to [email protected].

About SHE Media

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment. SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and TVLine, produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE SHE Media