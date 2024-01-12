SHE Media Returns to SXSW® with Groundbreaking "Future of Health," Featuring All Star Lineup of Women's Health Advocates Including Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, Dr. Sharon Malone, and More

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media, a mission-driven media company, unveiled the first round of speakers for its highly anticipated return to SXSW® this March. The SHE Media Co-Lab: Future of Health, will take place March 9, 10 and 11 at YTX in Austin, and will examine new science and innovation advancing women's health while tapping into personal stories of its esteemed speakers.

SXSW® has always been the stage where innovators and changemakers unite to solve real world problems. Inspired by that collaborative spirit, the SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW® will once again create space for conversations about women's whole-life health featuring diverse voices that will pave the way for the "Future of Health."

"I'm excited to be returning to the SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW," said Katie Couric. "I'm looking forward to engaging in meaningful conversations with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Medtronics, and other thought leaders as we explore the future of health."

"We are thrilled to, once again, welcome so many incredible leaders on our stage this year as we continue to prioritize women's health," said Samantha Skey, CEO of SHE Media. "By addressing this inspiring and under-represented content at SXSW, we hope to be a catalyst for positive change."

Confirmed speakers to date for the 2024 SHE Media Co-Lab: Future of Health at SXSW® include:

Brooke Shields , Actress, Model, Author, & Entrepreneur

, Actress, Model, Author, & Entrepreneur Katie Couric , Award-Winning Journalist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, & Co-Founder, Katie Couric Media

, Award-Winning Journalist, #1 NYT Best-Selling Author, & Co-Founder, Katie Couric Media Dr. Sharon Malone , OB/GYN, Women's Health Expert

, OB/GYN, Women's Health Expert Tamsen Fadal , Journalist, Menopause Advocate, Author & Podcast Host

, Journalist, Menopause Advocate, Author & Podcast Host Dr. Mary Claire Haver , Board Certified OB/GYN and Certified Menopause Specialist through the Menopause Society

, Board Certified OB/GYN and Certified Menopause Specialist through the Menopause Society Brittany Jones-Cooper , Host & Journalist

, Host & Journalist Liz Plank , Award-Winning Journalist

, Award-Winning Journalist Scott Galloway , Author & Professor of Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business

Program sessions include:

Optimizing for "Healthspan" and Vitality –Learn the latest breakthroughs in functional medicine for increased longevity and vitality.

–Learn the latest breakthroughs in functional medicine for increased longevity and vitality. Menopause and Hormone Health – A deep dive into latest scientific insights and treatments addressing hormones and their impact on women's wellbeing.

– A deep dive into latest scientific insights and treatments addressing hormones and their impact on women's wellbeing. Psychedelics: The Future of Healthcare - Explore cutting edge alternative therapies to prevent and treat a spectrum of health issues.

- Explore cutting edge alternative therapies to prevent and treat a spectrum of health issues. Unlocking Brain Health – Understanding preventive neurology to safeguard against Alzheimer's and enhance your overall cognitive health.

For more information and program updates visit https://www.shemedia.com/sxsw-2024.

About SHE Media

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment. SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows, Flow Space, STYLECASTER, Soaps and BlogHer, produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

