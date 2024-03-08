SHE Media's Second Annual Co-Lab at SXSW® Elevating Leading Voices in Women's Health to the Mainstage

Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, Sophia Bush, Gabby Reece, Kara Swisher, Dr. Sharon

Malone, Lilly Singh, and more to share authentic perspectives on every aspect of

women's health.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media, a mission-driven media company, announced its full agenda and latest speaker lineup for the Co-Lab: Whole Life Health at South by Southwest® (SXSW®). The highly anticipated activation, in its second year, will take place March 9, 10 and 11 in Downtown Austin at 206 E 4th St. Attendees will hear from experts, advocates, and thought leaders as they share both the science and stories of women's whole life health including the latest innovations and how technology is revolutionizing healthcare. Doors will open daily at 9am and close at 5pm with panel discussions and fireside chats programmed throughout the day. Full agenda details and updates can be found here.

The Co-Lab at SXSW marks the one-year anniversary of launching Flow Space, SHE Media's proprietary digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's health.

The Co-Lab Speaker lineup includes:

Brooke Shields : Actress, Model, Author, & Entrepreneur

Actress, Model, Author, & Entrepreneur Katie Couric : Award-Winning Journalist, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author, & Co-Founder, Katie Couric Media

Award-Winning Journalist, #1 Best-Selling Author, & Co-Founder, Katie Couric Media Dr. Sharon Malone : Chief Medical Advisor, Alloy Women's Health and Author, Grown Woman Talk

Chief Medical Advisor, Alloy Women's Health and Author, Sophia Bush : Actress, Producer, Activist & Entrepreneur

Actress, Producer, Activist & Entrepreneur Tamsen Fadal : Journalist, Menopause Advocate, Author & Podcast Host

Journalist, Menopause Advocate, Author & Podcast Host Scott Galloway : Author & Professor of Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business

Author & Professor of Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business Kara Swisher : Author of Burn Book , Host of On with Kara Swisher , Co-host of the Pivot Podcast

Author of , Host of , Co-host of the Podcast Lilly Singh : Emmy-Winning Entertainer, New York Times Best-Selling Author, President, Unicorn Island

: Emmy-Winning Entertainer, Best-Selling Author, President, Unicorn Island Gabby Reece: Athlete, Podcast Host & Founder

Athlete, Podcast Host & Founder Kim and Penn Holderness: CEO and CCO, Holderness Family Productions Best-Selling Author & Podcast Host

Programming sessions include the below and more:

Taking Care of our Hearts: Advancing a New Narrative around Cardiovascular Disease in Women | More than half of women don't know that heart disease is the #1 killer of women. Learn how we can better care for our hearts, including how symptoms differ in women, preventative measures and innovations that can reduce risk. Presented by American Medical Association Foundation

| More than half of women don't know that heart disease is the #1 killer of women. Learn how we can better care for our hearts, including how symptoms differ in women, preventative measures and innovations that can reduce risk. Presented by American Medical Association Foundation Fertility Unfiltered | From navigating the healthcare system to coping with physical & emotional challenges, the fertility journey can be overwhelming. Demystify fertility as we explore egg freezing, unpack what to expect navigating IVF, & celebrate the power of community. Presented by Fertility Out Loud

| From navigating the healthcare system to coping with physical & emotional challenges, the fertility journey can be overwhelming. Demystify fertility as we explore egg freezing, unpack what to expect navigating IVF, & celebrate the power of community. Presented by Fertility Out Loud Speak for Yourself: Becoming the CEO of Your Health | Experts will discuss how you can advocate for your own care, navigate bias in the healthcare system, and equip yourself to be a partner to your doctor. Presented by Ipsen

| Experts will discuss how you can advocate for your own care, navigate bias in the healthcare system, and equip yourself to be a partner to your doctor. Presented by Ipsen Making the Impossible, Possible: How Patients are Driving Transformative Science in Rare Disease | A discussion on how patients and researchers are partnering to transform the research ecosystem and advance treatments and cures for their communities. Presented by Katie Couric Media + Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

| A discussion on how patients and researchers are partnering to transform the research ecosystem and advance treatments and cures for their communities. Presented by Katie Couric Media + Chan Zuckerberg Initiative High-Tech Health: Innovating to Turn the Tide Against Colorectal Cancer with AI | Join Katie Couric as she explores the complex dynamics of colorectal cancer and how Artificial Intelligence is helping doctors make this deadly disease more preventable than ever. Presented by Katie Couric Media + Medtronic

| Join Katie Couric as she explores the complex dynamics of colorectal cancer and how Artificial Intelligence is helping doctors make this deadly disease more preventable than ever. Presented by Katie Couric Media + Medtronic Pleasure is Healthy: Why Sexual Wellness is a Priority | Build your sexual confidence and consciousness at any age with expert advice as we explore the science behind orgasms and how a healthy sex life can lead to a healthier you. Presented by plusOne®

Attendees can also experience unique program offerings including:

American Medical Association Foundation Morning Yoga | Attendees can join a revitalizing yoga class led by the Sri Amirah.

Attendees can join a revitalizing yoga class led by the Sri Amirah. CocoaVia Sip & Smoothie Station | On Saturday, attendees will be treated to a tasty smoothie made with a star ingredient that's generating buzz for its heart and brain health benefits – cocoa flavanols.

| On Saturday, attendees will be treated to a tasty smoothie made with a star ingredient that's generating buzz for its heart and brain health benefits – cocoa flavanols. plusOne® Sexual Wellness in Full Bloom | Attendees can celebrate sexual wellness by stopping by the plusOne® flower cart to receive a tote and Rose Arouser.

For more information and program updates visit https://www.shemedia.com/sxsw-2024.

About SHE Media:

As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment.

SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and TVLine, produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.

SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE SHE Media