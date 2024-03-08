SHE Media's Second Annual Co-Lab at SXSW® Elevating Leading Voices in Women's Health to the Mainstage
08 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET
08 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET
Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, Sophia Bush, Gabby Reece, Kara Swisher, Dr. Sharon
Malone, Lilly Singh, and more to share authentic perspectives on every aspect of
women's health.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media, a mission-driven media company, announced its full agenda and latest speaker lineup for the Co-Lab: Whole Life Health at South by Southwest® (SXSW®). The highly anticipated activation, in its second year, will take place March 9, 10 and 11 in Downtown Austin at 206 E 4th St. Attendees will hear from experts, advocates, and thought leaders as they share both the science and stories of women's whole life health including the latest innovations and how technology is revolutionizing healthcare. Doors will open daily at 9am and close at 5pm with panel discussions and fireside chats programmed throughout the day. Full agenda details and updates can be found here.
The Co-Lab at SXSW marks the one-year anniversary of launching Flow Space, SHE Media's proprietary digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's health.
The Co-Lab Speaker lineup includes:
Programming sessions include the below and more:
Attendees can also experience unique program offerings including:
For more information and program updates visit https://www.shemedia.com/sxsw-2024.
About SHE Media:
As a top 10 lifestyle media company reaching 74+ million monthly visitors, SHE Media focuses on the power of content and community to move our culture forward. SHE Media believes that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. The company's rich editorial ranges from health, food, and family to career and entertainment.
SHE Media's flagship brands, SheKnows, Flow Space, StyleCaster, Soaps and TVLine, produce award-winning lifestyle content and events that reflect the passion and purpose of the company. In addition to the flagship brands, the SHE Media Collective supports thousands of independent publishers and content creators with technology, education, and monetization opportunities to grow their businesses.
SHE Media has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of equity and inclusion through media. In 2021, SHE Media launched Meaningful Marketplaces enabling advertisers to buy media at scale from a community of women and minority-owned publishers, ensuring that independent media receives the economic support to thrive. SHE Media is also dedicated to advancing women's health. In 2023, SHE Media launched Flow Space, an all-new digital and live media platform providing content, community, and commerce in service of women's whole life health. Part of Penske Media Corporation (PMC), SHE Media is based in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow SHE Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
SOURCE SHE Media
Today, SHE Media, a mission-driven media company, unveiled the first round of speakers for its highly anticipated return to SXSW® this March. The SHE ...
Share this article