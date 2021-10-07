SHE Media Scores Three Nominations for Top Women in Media from Folio and AdMonsters

SHE Media Top Women in Media Tweet this

SHE Media nominees include:

Nikki Brown, Editorial Director at BlogHer: An "Up and Comer" nominee, Brown is a woman on the rise, making her mark even at the early stages of her career in helping to take SHE Media's BlogHer brand from a community and events-focused platform to a robust multichannel digital destination. In 2020, Nikki relaunched BlogHer.com, bringing a fresh perspective to both site design and content strategy. Under her leadership, BlogHer has become a top resource for women's economic empowerment, offering original content and access to diverse voices.

Deborah Kadetsky, SVP of Audience & Partner Development at SHE Media: Kadetsky is nominated for the "Magnanimous Mentors" category for her contributions managing a centralized team responsible for multi-channel content distribution, traffic and research analysis, and site recruitment in support of cultivating the SHE Media audience. She consistently encourages her team to think outside the box, to break away from how things "were always done" and to fail in order to contribute positively to the way the company works and perceives business.

Sarah Magid, Senior Director of Partner Services at SHE Media: Magid is nominated under the "ChangeMakers" category for overseeing the digital monetization for SHE Media's partner network, a group of over 2,000 independent online publishers of all backgrounds. Combining attention to detail with a grasp for the big picture, Magid has made a huge impact on the lives of small business owners and their teams, changed the face of digital monetization for independent publishers and refined the concept of digital partner networks.

All nominees will be recognized at the Top Women in Media Awards celebration on December 1, 2021 in New York City. To see the winners and to learn how to join in celebrating amazing women, visit the Top Women in Media Awards event page HERE .

About SHE Media

As a top 10 lifestyle media network and part of Penske Media Corporation ( PMC ), SHE Media focuses on the power of content to move our culture forward through the celebration of passion and purpose. We believe that media companies can and should be a force for good in the world. Ranging from food and family to health, career and entertainment, our rich collection of content is curated from thousands of diverse sources. Comprised of a community of creators and hand-picked publishers within the SHE Media Partner Network and the flagship brands , SheKnows, BlogHer, STYLECASTER and Soaps, we produce digital and live media content that connects and inspires millions. Our ecosystem empowers us to serve our audience with a range of content and community solutions at every age and stage.

SHE Media's BlogHer is home to the world's leading content and event platform with a mission to provide economic empowerment to all women. The SHE Media Partner Network represents a community of 5K curated independent publishers and social content creators, providing the foundation for a scalable, sustainable economic model for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

SHE Media is also the creator of innovative platforms that include: SheKnows Hatch, an award-winning video series featuring Gen Z-generated content; and BlogHer's Voices of the Year, honoring powerful, culture-shifting women across industries.

