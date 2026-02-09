She Said Yes Launches Valentine's Day "Love & Rewards" Jewelry Event

Enjoy Up to 15% Off Wedding Jewelry Plus Exclusive Gifts with Purchase

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, She Said Yes, the global wedding and fine jewelry destination known for redefining accessible luxury, invites couples and gift-givers to celebrate love with its Valentine's Day Love & Rewards Event, featuring exclusive savings and limited-edition gifts designed to make every "yes" unforgettable.

From now through Valentine's Day, She Said Yes is offering:

10% OFF any single jewelry piece

15% OFF when purchasing two pieces

A free exclusive canvas tote and moissanite necklace on orders over $800

Whether marking a proposal, an anniversary, or simply celebrating modern love, the curated Valentine's collection highlights She Said Yes's signature moissanite engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry — all crafted to deliver brilliance, durability, and sustainable luxury at a fraction of traditional fine jewelry prices.

"Valentine's Day is about more than gifting — it's about celebrating connection, commitment, and shared milestones," said a spokesperson for She Said Yes. "With Love & Rewards, we're giving couples the opportunity to invest in meaningful, heirloom-quality jewelry while enjoying exceptional value and exclusive gifts."

She Said Yes has become a trusted destination for modern couples by blending timeless design, ethical sourcing, and accessible pricing. Each piece is crafted using premium moissanite and responsibly sourced materials, offering fire and brilliance comparable to diamonds — without the inflated markup.

This Valentine's event makes it easier than ever to elevate life's most meaningful moments, whether shopping for engagement and promise rings or wedding bands and anniversary pieces.

The Love & Rewards promotion reflects She Said Yes's commitment to celebrating love in all its forms — from new beginnings to lifelong partnerships — with tangible rewards that enhance both the emotional and material value of each purchase.

The complimentary moissanite necklace and branded canvas tote are available only while supplies last, adding a layer of exclusivity for early Valentine's shoppers.



About She Said Yes

She Said Yes is a global fine jewelry brand redefining wedding and bridal jewelry through accessible luxury, ethical craftsmanship, and contemporary design. Known for its premium moissanite engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry collections, She Said Yes empowers couples to celebrate love with brilliance, integrity, and style.

