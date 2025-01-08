Shea Homes® Trilogy® Brand Sets New Standard with Record-breaking Thirteenth Year as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National independent market research firm Lifestory Research has announced the results of its annual America's Most Trusted® consumer research study, and for an unprecedented thirteenth consecutive year, Shea Homes' Trilogy brand has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder. In the 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Study, 19,781 active adult consumers (age 55+) shared their opinions about active adult homebuilders. Trilogy by Shea Homes secured the highest Net Trust Quotient score of 108.2, earning the top spot in this year's ranking.

"Earning trust among those shopping for an active adult resort community is not something we take lightly," says Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities President Jeff McQueen. "I'm incredibly honored that Trilogy continues to earn this honor year after year. It's true that people don't always remember what you said and did, but they remember how you made them feel. I am proud to know that all of our people make our customers feel welcome and cared for every step of the way."

McQueen attributes the continued America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder designation to the way the Trilogy team interacts with those looking for a new community for their next phase of life.

"Processes are important," he says, "but it's the thoughtful approach of each of our people that matters most. Whether a customer reaches out over the phone, via our website, or stops by to tour a Trilogy community, we want them to know we're here to provide the information and experience to help them make an informed decision. This honor confirms we're delivering on that."

About America's Most Trusted®

To determine America's Most Trusted® brands, Lifestory Research conducts an annual study in which consumers anonymously evaluate the trust they have in brands encountered during their search for specific products. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities® are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, supporting overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy brand community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, restore & recover spaces, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study each year since 2013. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

