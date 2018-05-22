Shea Homes Unveils New Resort Collection at its Trilogy® at Ocala Preserve Community

The new homes within the Resort Collection range from ~1,320 to ~2,214 square feet, and are ideal for home shoppers seeking a seasonal home, those that travel often or who are looking to maximize livability at a good value. Homeowners who purchase a Resort Collection home will appreciate the HOA provided front and backyard maintenance, a mail system overseen by the resort club and standard lock-and-leave features that allow homeowners to worry less about maintenance of their home- and more on how they can enjoy the resort-caliber amenities at the club and throughout the community.

One of the most exciting aspects about the Collection is that although these well-appointed homes come with an unmatched lifestyle, they start at an accessible price point. As part of the Trilogy resort community with its fun, active lifestyle, stunning resort club and exciting events and experiences, the Resort Collection is highly desirable to 55+ buyers looking to live in popular central Florida.

Homeowners have also taken advantage of Trilogy's signature Design Joy™ program, making the design process of building their new home easier and more fun. This program offers curated whole-home design packages by style. Designer-selected, on-trend fixtures and finishes work together to add interest, beauty, and style throughout the home. This streamlined design process allows buyers to have a final price quickly and have a beautifully finished home that they'll love.

Trilogy at Ocala Preserve offers a 55+ and all-ages community with new homes that feature open floor plans, seamless indoor-outdoor living and groundbreaking design. All homeowners who reside in the community have access to Trilogy's resort-caliber club, the centerpiece of Trilogy communities across the country.

Trilogy at Ocala Preserve is home to resort clubs Oak House and Tack House. Oak House, encompasses 17,000+ square feet of indoor space plus an expansive covered veranda that runs the length of the club. The centerpiece of the community, the club includes several dining and bar options, a signature restaurant led by an Executive Chef, full-service spa, fitness center, resort style pool, culinary & art studios, pickleball & tennis and much more.

Come find more information about this 55+ community and explore the lifestyle at Trilogy at Ocala Preserve with our "Try Before You Buy" option. Don't miss out on living the Good Life and book your stay today!

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes

Shea Homes currently has 14 Trilogy® resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, having developed a total over twenty 55+ and Active Lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

