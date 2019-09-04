Sheaff Brock Leadership Team Shares Market Perspectives

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The leadership team of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, will be sharing its perspective of the 2019 investment market to date with the firm's Midwest clients on September 17, 2019.

Meetings in Chicago and Milwaukee will be hosted by the Sheaff Brock investment team consisting of Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer David S. Gilreath, CFP®; Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Ron Brock; Senior Portfolio Manager JR Humphreys II, CFA, CAIA; Vice President, Client Solutions/Portfolio Consultant Mark Vandygriff; and Christy Jordan, Senior Vice President of Investments. Offering clients an update of today's investment market environment and giving perspectives about what might be ahead, the team will also provide a panel discussion focused on "Income, Recession? and Elections."

The meetings will offer Gilreath the opportunity to introduce Sheaff Brock clients to the firm's new affiliate, Innovative Portfolios. A strategic resource for registered investment advisors, the company helps RIAs offer their clients alternative income strategies, backed by the knowledge and resources of Sheaff Brock's experienced money management team. Innovative Portfolios has been selected as the advisor for two mutual funds providing option overlay strategies on top of traditional investments with the goal of enhancing income.

Acknowledging the important role client communications plays in maintaining relationships for the firm, Gilreath emphasizes the Sheaff Brock approach. "Once clients have trusted us with their financial future, we are committed to helping them stay apprised of market movements and continuing to offer them new opportunities with the potential to achieve their investment goals."

Clients will also receive a copy of the Sheaff Brock Mid-Year Update, which summarizes performance results for each of the firm's portfolio strategies during the first six months of 2019.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $965.9 million in assets nationwide as of 6/30/2019. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to CNBC.com, Investopedia.com, Seeking Alpha, WealthManagement.com, and Physicians' Money Digest. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC

