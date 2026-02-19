Shearwater Health Earns 3-Year NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Full 3-year NCQA accreditation, earned with a 100% score, reflects Shearwater Health's focus on quality, compliance, and improved health outcomes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shearwater Health, a leader in clinician-led clinical outsourcing solutions, announced today that it earned a three-year Utilization Management (UM) Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), one of the most respected marks of quality in health care, with a 100% score.

Often considered a gold standard for health care quality accreditation, NCQA's utilization management program evaluates how organizations conduct utilization review, safeguard consumers, improve customer service, and ensure care decisions are evidence-based and compliant. By meeting these rigorous national standards, Shearwater demonstrates that its utilization management services operate with transparency, clinical rigor, and accountability—providing health plans, providers, and managed care organizations with confidence that reviews are conducted according to nationally recognized best practices.

"Achieving a 100% score and being awarded a full three-year accreditation reflects Shearwater Health's unwavering commitment to clinical excellence anchored by evidence-based care," said Khristine Olguin, chief nursing officer at Shearwater Health. "This accreditation reinforces the systems and practices that drive quality and empower our clinicians to deliver safer, more coordinated and equitable care."

The accreditation reinforces Shearwater's ability to support partners with scalable utilization review, prior authorization and clinical decision support programs that improve patient outcomes, strengthen regulatory compliance and steward healthcare resources responsibly.

"This accreditation is a meaningful signal to both our current clients and organizations considering Shearwater that our utilization management programs meet the highest national standards for quality and accountability," said John Spitz, chief growth officer at Shearwater Health. "When partners choose us, they're not just gaining capacity — they're gaining a clinically rigorous, independently validated approach to care decisions that protects members, reduces unnecessary costs and delivers consistent results at scale."

The National Committee for Quality Assurance was created to bring greater consistency, transparency, and accountability to health care quality. By setting evidence-based standards and evaluating organizations against them, NCQA helps ensure patients receive appropriate, timely care while giving health systems and partners a trusted framework for improving performance, managing risk, and strengthening outcomes.

For more information, visit www.shearwaterhealth.com.

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health, founder of the nation's first Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®) model, offers tailored and scalable clinical decision support solutions for healthcare organizations, including payers, providers, and workers' compensation and disability clients. Dedicated to enhancing healthcare through clinician-driven processes, Shearwater's global team of nearly 6,500 highly skilled internationally educated clinicians expertly handle both administrative and complex clinical tasks. This allows their clients to concentrate on their core mission: providing exceptional patient care and outcomes. For more information, visit www.shearwaterhealth.com.

