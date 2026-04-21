Shearwater Health Expands DAISY Award Program Across 14 Partner Hospitals in the Philippines

Launch broadens access to globally respected awards program, recognizing Filipino nurses' clinical excellence and compassion while advancing opportunities for international recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shearwater Health, a U.S.-based leader in clinician-led clinical outsourcing solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced an expanded partnership with The DAISY Foundation®, launching The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses across its partner hospital network in the Philippines, bringing the globally respected awards program to 14 leading healthcare institutions.

"Filipino nurses play a critical role in healthcare systems around the world, consistently delivering care that meets the highest clinical and compassionate standards," said Khristine Olguin, chief nursing officer at Shearwater Health. "Through our partnership with the DAISY Foundation, we have an opportunity to further elevate and recognize that excellence - bringing greater visibility to the impact these nurses make every day."

The DAISY Award honors nurses who excel in their daily roles by delivering exceptional clinical care with empathy, kindness, and support for patients and their families, as nominated by those who experience or witness their care firsthand. Shearwater's partnership broadens the award's reach in the Philippines, boosting visibility for all nurses and reinforcing a shared commitment to exceptional global care.

"As we address global workforce challenges, it's critical that we don't just scale clinical talent, but elevate it," said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer of Shearwater Health. "Expanding the DAISY Award across our partner hospitals recognizes nurses who deliver exceptional care every day and reinforces the global standard Filipino nurses have set for decades—grounded in U.S.-aligned education, English-based training, and patient-centered care, and who have been relied on globally for generations."

The DAISY Award program was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to honor the extraordinary care nurses provide to patients and their loved ones. Today, thousands of healthcare organizations and schools of nursing worldwide participate in the program.

For more information or to nominate a qualifying nurse for the DAISY award, visit https://shearwaterhealth.com/.

About Shearwater Health

Shearwater Health, founder of the nation's first Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®) model, offers tailored and scalable clinical decision support solutions for healthcare organizations, including payers, providers, and workers' compensation and disability clients. Dedicated to enhancing healthcare through clinician-driven processes, Shearwater's global team of nearly 6,500 highly skilled internationally educated clinicians expertly handle both administrative and complex clinical tasks. This allows their clients to concentrate on their core mission: providing exceptional patient care and outcomes. For more information, visit www.shearwaterhealth.com.

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SOURCE Shearwater Health