Sheba Medical Center and Synchrony Medical Initiate a First Clinical Trial Using a Personalized Chest Physiotherapy System for Patients Living with Chronic Lung Diseases

OR YEHUDA, Israel, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Medical, a medical device company developing a personalized chest physiotherapy system designed to provide efficient airway clearance, has recently initiated a clinical trial at The National Cystic Fibrosis Center of Israel, at Sheba Medical Center.

The trial aims to test the functionality of the system and compare its airway clearance effectiveness to standard of care solutions currently used in Cystic Fibrosis and Bronchiectasis patients.

Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi (Left), Mr. Gil Sokol, Prof. Ori Efrati, and Ms. Anat Shani

"Effective airway clearance on a daily basis at home is the key to keeping chronic lung patients stable and breaking the vicious cycle of clinical deteriorations," said Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Deputy Director, Safra Children's Hospital, Sheba Medical Center and Synchrony Medical's Co-founder.

Synchrony Medical has developed a novel airway clearance system based on a unique chest physiotherapy method developed at the National Cystic Fibrosis Center of Israel, Sheba Medical Center. The system includes real time sensing for an adaptive treatment to achieve effective airway clearance.

"Our system will enable patients to receive state-of-the-art chest physiotherapy independently, in the comfort of their own home," explained Anat Shani, CEO of Synchrony Medical. "By making this effective therapy accessible, Synchrony Medical will bring to patient's years of experience from Sheba's respiratory experts and may help minimize pulmonary exacerbations and costly hospitalization associated with chronic lung diseases. This trial brings us one step closer to our goal: improving the lives of millions of chronic lung disease patients who deserve better airway clearance solutions."

Synchrony Medical is a portfolio company of MEDX Xelerator, a medical device incubator formed as an initiative of MEDX Ventures Group together with Boston Scientific, Intellectual Ventures and Sheba Medical Center.

About Synchrony Medical

Synchrony Medical, a portfolio company of MEDX Xelerator, is a clinical stage medical device company innovating airway clearance for patients living with chronic lung diseases. Synchrony's system will enable patients to receive high quality chest physiotherapy independently at the comfort of their home. The system synchronizes a unique chest compression sequence and the delivery of positive airway pressure with the patient's breathing cycle, according to a personalized treatment algorithm. It is based on a unique airway clearance method developed at the National CF Center of Israel, at the Sheba Medical Center.

About MEDX Xelerator

MEDX Xelerator is a leading MedTech incubator formed as an initiative of MEDX Ventures Group together with Boston Scientific, Intellectual Ventures' Invention Science Fund and Sheba Medical Center. Operating under the auspices of the Israel Innovation Authority, MEDX leverages the healthcare expertise and industry experience of its team with the industry leading insights of its partners to nurture its portfolio companies into successful medical ventures for the benefit of patients and health care professionals. For more information, visit: https://www.medxelerator.com/.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts an acute-care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center and center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. A university teaching hospital affiliated with the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel-Aviv University, Sheba is shaping the future of healthcare, educating the next generation of care providers. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. Sheba has been ranked a top-ten hospital in the world by Newsweek three years in a row (2019, 2020, 2021). For more information, visit: eng.sheba.co.il.

