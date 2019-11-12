Sheba Medical Center Becomes the First Fully VR-Based Hospital in the World Utilizing XRHealth Technology

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, and Sheba Medical Center, ranked by Newsweek at the 10th best hospital in the world, announced that they are partnering to create the first fully VR-based hospital, utilizing XRHealth's technology throughout each department. The integration of virtual reality technology is part of the medical center's innovation efforts and commitment to digital health.

Sheba Medical Center is strategically transforming the hospital into a center of innovation that embodies a startup culture and that encourages the hospital's complete transformation to digital health. The hospital is guided by a strategy named Innovation ARC that stands for accelerate, redesign, and collaborate with a focus on investing in digital health, collaborating with key partners and inspiring innovation. As part of this vision, Sheba is partnering with XRHealth to use their VR platform for cognitive therapy, physical therapy, pain relief, and many other applications throughout the entire hospital.

"With XRHealth, Sheba Medical Center believes we will be able to provide improved training for our facility, along with better and more personalized care for our patients," said Professor Amitai Ziv, Director of Sheba's Rehabilitation Hospital.

Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba's Chief Medical and Chief Innovation Officer added, "We've identified medical virtualization as one of the technologies that will transform healthcare. Within this realm, we aim to be a leader in developing new health services based on VR."

XRHealth's flagship product, the VRHealth Platform, is offered to healthcare facilities and provides them with VR medical apps, including cognitive assessment and training apps, motor function apps, pain management apps, and behavioral apps. The VRHealth and ARHealth platforms are particularly useful for medical professionals since they can analyze patient data in real-time to track their recovery both on site and remotely.

"It is a monumental in both the medical and technology industries that Sheba Medical Center has become the first fully-VR based hospital," said Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Sheba Medical Center is leading the transformation that the medical industry is now undergoing moving to a vision of innovation that will ultimately drive more innovation."

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The VR solution known as the VRHealth Platform collects and examines user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

