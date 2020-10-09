Sheehy Auto Stores Raises $250,500 to Benefit the American Heart Association Through the 23rd Annual Sheehy 8000

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores raised $250,500 to benefit the American Heart Association as part of the company's annual Sheehy 8000 Sales Race, a community-wide effort that ran July 17th – September 8th, raising funds and awareness for the charity.

Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores, presents a check to Soula Antoniou, Executive Director of the American Heart Association.

"The Sheehy 8000 continues to be our biggest annual sales event and fundraising partnership," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important now more than ever to stay well through heart healthy diets and exercise. Our partnership with the American Heart Association enables them to continue their great work and community support."

In lieu of a series of in-person "Lunch and Learns" for Sheehy Auto Stores' back office staff, the American Heart Association worked with Sheehy to facilitate a virtual event with more than 100 attendees from dealerships in Annapolis, Ashland, Springfield and Waldorf. Speakers included Dr. Roquell Wyche, a cardiologist with Chesapeake and Washington Heart Care, and heart patient survivor, 16-year old Kaelyn Graham and her mother, Jolanda, who shared their story.

Sheehy's 29 dealerships participated in a Pedometer Challenge, collectively recording 763,548 steps and surpassing last year's count of 656,006 steps. Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly won the challenge with 115,854 steps. Employees were encouraged to select various heart-healthy activities and habits from the American Heart Association Game Board ranging from workouts to dietary and sleep adjustments.

To date, Sheehy's fundraising efforts have raised more than $40 million for community and non-profit organizations, and more than $1.7 million raised for the American Heart Association.

"All of us at the American Heart Association are grateful for Sheehy's unwavering loyalty during these unprecedented times. COVID-19 disproportionately affects heart and stroke patients, making their support more important and life-saving than ever," says Soula Antoniou, Executive Director at the American Heart Association.

"The Sheehy 8000 is a phenomenal sales race and truly a team effort! The commitment of Sheehy's employees, vendors and customers can be seen in funds raised and the lives impacted -- in Sheehy dealerships and in our communities," added Antoniou. "With more than $1.7 million raised to date, this campaign has made much of our work around blood pressure management, healthy food access, and CPR training possible. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"

The mission of the American Heart Association is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 37th largest dealer group in the country and serves customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. A family-owned business which began as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.6 billion in sales with more than 45,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com .

