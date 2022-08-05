Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Global Market Report 2022: As an Essential Aspect of Medical Device Innovation, Sheet Metal Fabrication to Transform Medical Sector

Aug 05, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sheet Metal Fabrication Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sheet Metal Fabrication Services estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period.
Sheet metal fabrication refers to the subtractive processing method to cut sheet metal into parts. Growth in the global market is being driven by rapid urbanization in many developing regions, and a robust trend of R&D investments in several services sectors. Increasing demand for sheet metal fabrication from a wide range of major end users such as military & defense, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, industrial machinery, medical devices, construction, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics is expected to drive growth.
Moreover, the current focus on enhancing operational efficiency and lean manufacturing is contributing to increased demand for the process of sheet metal forming among OEMs. Innovative prefabrication techniques adopted by sheet metal fabrication service providers to meet the growing demand are expected to further drive the growth. The increasing shortage of labor could be addressed by adopting cobots in metal fabrication processes. Therefore, increasing number of metal fabrication facilities are adopting cobots to enhance operational efficiency and improve product quality.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026
The Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 17.78% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
