sheets™ LAUNDRY CLUB Continues to Set Its Sights on Plastic Reduction on National Earth Day

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2021

Tired of seeing plastic wash up on beaches? Join the club.

Horrified that the world produces 347 tons of non-recyclable plastic per year? Join the club.

Tired of landfills being littered with plastic waste? Join the club.

Surprised to know that harsh chemicals and toxins are in your laundry? Join the club.

Interested in eco-friendly, plastic-free living? Join the club.

See a pattern here? Join the club.

The club is sheets™ LAUNDRY CLUB, a hidden gem in North Carolina destined to fix one of the best-kept secrets with the worst complications on our plastic-naïve planet. In short, our laundry deserves a reality check.

"Would you believe that without action, our seas will be filled with more plastic waste than fish by 2050?" asked the bewildered and determined Co-Founder and CEO of sheets, Chris Videau. "Simply reducing plastic and harsh chemical use in laundry products wasn't enough, so we completely eliminated them."

Videau, a disabled yet honorably discharged Army veteran saw a problem and literally breathes it, having a daily reminder of the lung repercussions related to plastic burn pits he was subjected to during his service.

So with sheets Co-Founder and COO Chris Campbell and Executive Partner Carl Fochler, the greater-good trio created a company with a variety of laundry products to suit all, all biodegradable, planet-friendly and mission-based. sheets products are offered in a monthly club-based subscription model or al a carte, without commitment.

"Every day is Earth Day at sheets," said Campbell. "We are completely committed to revolutionizing the way you do laundry. Chemicals and plastics simply have to go and we have figured out a way to do that right now with rave reviews."

On National Earth Day (April 22, 2021), sheets LAUNDRY CLUB will offer a 10% discount on all products via its website www.sheetslaundryclub.com with the code EARTH10.

