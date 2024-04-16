SHEETZ PARTNERS WITH THE ONE-OF-ITS-KIND FUEL SUPPLY AND DISPATCH SOLUTION GRAVITATE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is proud to announce its most recent partnership with CLI Transport, the dedicated carrier for fuel retailer, Sheetz.

Sheetz's dedicated carrier, CLI Transport LP has chosen to move forward with Gravitate's innovative, AI-powered Supply and Dispatch solution, bringing a new suite of supply optimization, logistics automation, auto-dispatch and order generation to their operations.

Sheetz is recognized as one of the best operators in the c-store landscape and one of the top 15 c-stores, boasting an impressive portfolio of over 700 sites across the U.S., with plans to reach 1,000 sites in the next five years. This scaling goal, coupled with their in-house fleet, CLI Transport, made them an optimal candidate to take advantage of Gravitate's breadth of capabilities, including best buy optimization, inventory management, auto-dispatch and in-cab application.

With Gravitate being the only integrated, AI-powered supply and dispatch system on the market, Sheetz will be able to auto-generate optimal orders for site replenishment, source orders in real-time, and automatically allocate loads for in-house drivers, saving dispatchers time and minimizing deadhead miles and the overall costs of trucks and drivers.

When looking at the potential of the solution for Sheetz, Gravitate's Vice President of Sales, Tom Hunt, noted, "We are already seeing indicators that Gravitate will help reduce CLI Transport's deadhead miles by 2-5%, help to make more dynamic supply decisions and increase the efficiency of dispatchers. We are extremely proud that a best-in-class operator like CLI Transport selected Gravitate to power their business into the future."

This single-phase project is projected to be completed by the Fall of 2024, and as Sheetz looks at future strategies, they are looking to Gravitate as a partner to exceed their needs today while establishing a relationship that can continue to evolve through open communication of feedback and ideas for mutual success. Sheetz's decision to partner with Gravitate further exemplifies Gravitate as the modern choice for fuel retailers and dispatchers across the globe.

The Director of Petroleum Distribution at CLI, Eamonn Clarke, remarked, "For several years we've been exploring options for alternative dispatch solutions to satisfy our dynamic needs as a growing company. The market lacked compelling choices until Gravitate emerged. It was in 2023 that we began to seriously consider their offering. Following a successful software pilot, we confirmed that their solution not only meets our business needs but also delivers significant value. As our operation nears the milestone of 1,000 stores, the roles of automation and optimization become ever more critical."

ABOUT GRAVITATE

Gravitate is a software company that provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision-support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors, and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of genuine business problems, its software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

