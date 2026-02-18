Sheffield Financial, Mercury Marine launch financing partnership for outboard engines and boat packages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and Mercury Marine have launched a retail financing partnership designed to simplify the purchase of Mercury outboard engines and boat packages.

Under the agreement, customers can select Sheffield-powered financing with competitive rates and a digital experience that connects online shopping and credit decisions with in-dealership loan closing. Mercury dealers will have access to Sheffield's online prequalification technology, which can be used across marketing channels to provide a consistent financing experience.

"Today's customers expect financing to be simple, fast and transparent," said Susan Andersson, senior vice president and head of national accounts at Sheffield Financial. "By pairing our specialized expertise in outboard engine and boat package financing with Mercury Marine's trusted brand, we're delivering a connected digital experience that benefits both customers and dealers."

Randy Caruana, vice president of Americas and Asia Pacific at Mercury Marine, said the partnership helps dealers meet growing customer expectations.

"From online research to in-dealership closing, boaters expect a fast, connected process," Caruana said. "By combining Mercury's trusted products with Sheffield's streamlined financing solutions, we're making it easier for customers to get on the water."

The program includes installment financing for Mercury outboards and Mercury-powered boat packages, along with seven-day-a-week access to Sheffield's specialized marine underwriting team. The offering is designed to support fast credit decisions and a consistent financing experience for dealers and customers.

About Sheffield Financial

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank and member FDIC, provides installment financing for the marine, powersports, compact tractor, outdoor power equipment and trailer industries. Founded 33 years ago, the company serves hundreds of brands and has financed millions of customers nationwide. Backed by Truist Bank, Sheffield Financial offers retail financing options and customer service support for manufacturers and dealers. More information is available at SheffieldFinancial.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of December 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Mercury Marine

Mercury Marine, headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, is a manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications worldwide. More information is available at www.mercurymarine.com.

SOURCE Sheffield Financial, Inc.