Sheffield Financial, Triumph extend multiyear retail financing partnership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, and Triumph Motorcycles America Limited have extended their retail financing partnership through a new multiyear agreement.

The extension builds on a long-standing relationship that provides Triumph dealers and riders across the United States with competitive retail financing options.

Under the renewed agreement, Triumph dealers will continue to benefit from:

Dealer-first digital tools: Through Sheffield Financial' s dealer portal, Triumph dealers can offer digital financing tools that allow customers to begin the financing process online and complete it at a dealership.

Simplified financing experience: Competitive financing options and a streamlined loan contract provide customers with clear payment choices and help dealers complete transactions efficiently.

End-to-end dealer support: Sheffield Financial' s specialized powersports underwriting team is available seven days a week to support dealers and help keep transactions moving.

"Triumph is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we're pleased to support that commitment," said Susan Andersson, senior vice president and head of national accounts at Sheffield Financial. "This multiyear extension strengthens our collaboration and reinforces our focus on providing clear, competitive financing options for Triumph dealers and customers."

"Our partnership with Sheffield Financial has been instrumental in helping our dealers deliver a seamless buying experience," said Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph Motorcycles America. "Extending this relationship ensures customers continue to have access to competitive financing options and dealer-focused tools that make owning a Triumph more accessible."

About Sheffield Financial

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, provides installment financing for the powersports, marine, compact tractor, outdoor power equipment and trailer industries. Founded 33 years ago, Sheffield Financial serves hundreds of brands and has financed millions of customers across the United States. Backed by Truist Bank, one of the nation's largest financial services companies, Sheffield Financial offers straightforward retail financing options and customer-focused service. Learn more at SheffieldFinancial.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of December 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Triumph

Founded in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and a global producer of premium motorcycles. Based in Hinckley, England, Triumph designs and manufactures a range of modern classic, roadster, adventure and off-road motorcycles. The brand's lineup includes the Bonneville, Tiger, Rocket 3 and TF 250-X. Triumph also has a long history in motorsports, including Isle of Man TT victories and its role as the exclusive engine supplier for the FIM Moto2 World Championship.

SOURCE Sheffield Financial, Inc.