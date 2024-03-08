SHEIN AND GOLD MEDALIST, SANYA RICHARDS-ROSS, JOIN FORCES TO CHAMPION WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

The SHEIN x Sanya Richards-Ross Collection Features Stylish Pieces Spreading Messages of Confidence, Strength and Unity

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, SHEIN , a global online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, is excited to announce a collaboration with Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, alongside her mother, Sharon, and sister Shari. Sanya Richards-Ross, known for her remarkable achievements in track and field, brings her champion mindset to this fashionable line designed to empower women everywhere.

The SHEIN x Sanya Richards-Ross collection features an array of 30 stylish looks, thoughtfully curated and hand-selected by the three women at the heart of this collaboration. The collection, ranging in price from $3.99 to $36.09, boasts vibrant dresses, colorful tops and fashionable accessories that all embody the essence of empowerment and style.

"As a woman of color, I've experienced first-hand the level of resilience and dedication that one must embody to achieve, and I wouldn't be where I am today without the love and support shown to me by my mother and sister," said Sanya Richards-Ross. "It has been a joy to work with my mother and sister on this collection, which we hope reflects the unbreakable bonds between us, and specifically inspires mothers, daughters and sisters everywhere."

As part of this launch, SHEIN is donating $50,000 to MommiNation, a virtual organization dedicated to fostering a community for mothers of color. Founded by Sanya in 2019, the platform is committed to creating a safe space that supports and guides women worldwide on their journey through motherhood.

"We are thrilled to partner with the phenomenal Richards women and make a donation to MommiNation to celebrate female empowerment," said George Chiao, President of SHEIN U.S. "Sanya, Sharon and Shari represent determination in the face of adversity, and their remarkable story resonates with women across generations. Our hope is that fans of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds feel like the best versions of themselves when wearing pieces from this collection."

SHEIN and Sanya are calling on fans to share their looks from the collection on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtags #SHEINxSanya and #SHEINherstory. The SHEIN x Sanya Richards-Ross collection launches today on shein.com.

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

