SHEIN CALLS ON RETAIL AND APPAREL INDUSTRY TO COOPERATE ON DE MINIMIS POLICY

25 Jul, 2023

Complete overhaul needed to create level playing field, transparency for American consumers

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global integrated online marketplace of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products today called on the U.S. retail industry to work together to propose a new framework for Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930, also known as the "de minimis" exemption.

In a letter to the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), SHEIN Executive Vice Chairman Donald Tang advocated for support from the industry association and its members in identifying policy solutions to create a more competitive landscape for retailers and more transparency for consumers.

Tang said: "The de minimis exemption needs a complete makeover to create a level playing field for all retailers. At the same time, American consumers deserve to know that the products they purchase are authentic and ethically produced. We believe de minimis reform can and should achieve both. We welcome the opportunity for constructive engagement with the industry, Congress, and the Biden Administration to determine the specific reforms needed."

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

