SHEIN PARTNERS WITH TV-PERSONALITY JESS VESTAL FOR MUST-HAVE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the most stylish school year yet! SHEIN, a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, has teamed up with reality star Jess Vestal and her daughter Autumn to launch a back-to-school collection. Released just in time for the return-to-school shopping season, the SHEIN x JESS Collection seamlessly blends Jess' style with SHEIN's hallmark trendiness and affordability, ensuring that parents and students alike can find everything they need for the upcoming school year.

The collection features 127 items, offering a comprehensive range of back-to-school essentials. From school supplies to lunch gear starting at just $0.88, the collection has everything you need to start the semester like a star. The SHEIN x JESS collection consists of pieces priced between $0.88 and $24.99, selected by Jess and Autumn to ensure students feel comfortable, confident, and stylish walking into the classroom or after-school activities.

"As a mom, I understand the importance of finding school items that make kids feel comfortable, confident, and able to express themselves every day," said Jess Vestal. "Partnering with SHEIN, a brand that perfectly balances style and affordability, and having the chance to work closely with my daughter has been such a rewarding experience. Through this collection, we wanted to ensure that every item meets the needs of students, helping them feel stylish, practical, and ready for the new school year."

SHEIN and Jess are calling on fans to share their experiences with items from the collection on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINXJess. The SHEIN x JESS Collection launches today on shein.com.

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

