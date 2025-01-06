SHEIN Ramps Up Denim Production Using Cool Transfer Denim Printing by 90% in 2024

Almost 380,000 pieces of denim apparel were produced in 2024 using this process

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN is transforming the way its denim is being produced by increasing its adoption of Cool Transfer Denim Printing, a technology that consumes less water and energy compared to traditional denim manufacturing methods, while at the same time creating a more streamlined production process.

Cool Transfer Denim Printing

Approximately 380,000 pieces of SHEIN's denim apparel produced in 2024 were made using the Cool Transfer Denim Printing process, saving over 10,000 metric tons of water compared to traditional denim production techniques. This marks a 90% increase from 2023, when 200,000 denim pieces were made using this innovative method. Since introducing Cool Transfer Denim Printing in 2022, SHEIN has saved nearly 19,500 metric tons of water. These milestones illustrate the company's ability to scale innovation within its supply chain, integrating advanced manufacturing practices, while promoting resource efficiency.

Traditional denim manufacturing is known for being resource-intensive, requiring vast amounts of water and energy for processes such as dyeing, bleaching, and washing. Recognizing these challenges, SHEIN partnered with NTX® in 2021 to introduce Cool Transfer Denim Printing, an innovative process that not only minimizes the use of water and energy but also simplifies the production cycle, ensuring precision and efficiency at every step.

This method of printing involves a digital printer using reactive ink to print denim textures, artwork or patterns onto a transfer film. The designs on the transfer film are then imprinted onto white denim fabric using cold transfer equipment, replicating the effects of washing denim to produce features like faded finishes, whiskering, and retro-worn effects. Verified by Bureau Veritas in October 2023, the process reduces water usage by 70.5% compared to conventional denim washing methods.

In addition to the savings in water and energy, the Cool Transfer Denim Printing process eliminates the need for workers to be in contact with harmful chemicals, such as chlorine and caustic soda, which may be used in traditional denim production. By reducing exposure to these substances, SHEIN aims to foster safer working conditions for workers providing support on denim production.

Innovative On-demand Denim Production Process Aimed at Reducing Water

The integration of Cool Transfer Denim Printing complements SHEIN's on-demand business model, which leverages a digitalized supply chain to match customer demand with merchandise supply. SHEIN's process involves launching new products in small initial batches of 100-200 items, assessing customer feedback in real-time, and restocking items based on demand. This approach ensures that suppliers produce what customers want, while helping to reduce overproduction and excess inventory.

Cool Transfer Denim Printing's streamlined and efficient production process aligns perfectly with this methodology. By simplifying denim manufacturing and enabling precise replication of intricate designs and effects, the technology supports smaller production runs that can be quickly scaled based on customer interest. This synergy allows SHEIN to produce denim pieces to meet demand, while at the same time working towards reducing any additional waste.

Unlocking New Creative Opportunities

Cool Transfer Denim Printing is also a catalyst for creativity and innovation. This technology provides designers with unprecedented flexibility to produce vibrant, intricate, and highly detailed prints that were once challenging to achieve with traditional methods.

The process enables precise replication of denim textures and effects. These capabilities open up limitless possibilities for SHEIN's design teams, allowing them to craft unique and standout denim pieces that resonate with diverse customer preferences and push the boundaries of modern fashion.

This initiative is part of SHEIN's broader strategy to accelerate change in manufacturing processes, become more resource-efficient and promote innovation in the future of fashion.

