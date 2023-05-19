SHEIN SURF CLUB LAUNCHES AT HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 TO CELEBRATE SHEIN X HANGOUT FEST FASHION COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, will host SHEIN Surf Club, a beach lifestyle experience at the Hangout Music Festival from Friday, May 19th to Sunday, May 21st in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

SHEIN Surf Club will offer a complimentary accessories bar for festival-goers to complete their looks and show off their style with interactive photo moments. The cabana also has a viewing deck of the SHEIN Surf Stage for guests to comfortably listen to their favorite artists live with tropical drinks and gourmet popsicles to keep them cool.

"We are thrilled to continue the momentum around our music festival campaigns through our latest partnership with Hangout Music Festival," said Maxine Silva, Sr. Director of Brand PR. "This is our first time in the sandy beaches of Alabama, and we are so excited to welcome an amazing music lineup onto the SHEIN Surf Stage. With summer just around the corner, this was the perfect time to celebrate the launch of SHEIN x Hangout Fest collection."

Earlier this month, the brand debuted SHEIN x Hangout Music Fest, a beach-inspired festival collection designed for dancing in the sand and swimming in the waves. Earlier this spring, SHEIN also partnered with Priscilla Block, who will be performing her country hits at Hangout Fest while wearing pieces from her collection.

SHEIN x Hangout Music Fest and SHEIN x Priscilla Block fashion collections are available at us.shein.com.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com.

