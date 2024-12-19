SHEIN To Participate in U.S. Customs and Border Protection Section 321 Data Pilot

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, today announced it has joined the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Section 321 Data Pilot program, which enlists companies to voluntarily submit additional import entry information about packages and shipments entering the U.S. This pilot is a leading way to help CBP prevent illegal or hazardous products from entering the country and expedite the shipment of legitimate low-value e-commerce parcels.

SHEIN's participation in the Section 321 Data Pilot underscores its commitment to rigorous transparency. By voluntarily providing increased visibility into its shipments, the company seeks to assist CBP in focusing its resources on identifying misuse of the import process.

"Our participation in CBP's Section 321 Data Pilot reaffirms SHEIN's standards of transparency and compliance," said Donald Tang, executive chairman at SHEIN. "By disclosing more details about the contents of each package, we can help ease CBP's burdens so they can focus on maintaining the efficient flow of legitimate trade, while protecting public safety, the U.S. economy, and importantly – American consumers."

At the conclusion of SHEIN's first 30 days participating in the program, CBP confirmed receipt of relevant import entry information, all of which was successfully processed without any technical issues and delays.

"We support transparency to analyze and assess the information collected as part of the enforcement of regulations," said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association on the importance of transparency and data to support smart enforcement. "When we look back at this time, we're going to find that this is the time that supply chains and logistics chains, and really the industry overall, have become more transparent than ever before."

The Section 321 Data Pilot program reflects CBP's innovative approach to collaboration. As a voluntary participant, SHEIN hopes its involvement will support its continuous efforts to offer reliable and trusted products to its customers in the U.S.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer and marketplace, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry.

SOURCE SHEIN