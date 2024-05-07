SHEIN UNVEILS FIRST-EVER WEDDING-FOCUSED POP-UP EXPERIENCE, SHEIN LOVE CHAPEL, WITH "LOVE IS BLIND" STARS LAUREN SPEED-HAMILTON AND CAMERON HAMILTON

Register For the Chance To Say "I Do" in the SHEIN Love Chapel at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN , a global online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, is going to the chapel – the SHEIN Love Chapel! On Memorial Day Weekend, SHEIN is hosting the brand's first wedding-focused pop-up experience for 30 lucky couples in the heart of Las Vegas. At the two-day activation, select couples will have the opportunity to get "Vegas-hitched" (though non-legally binding) officiated by "Love Is Blind" season one fan-favorites, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, in complimentary wedding attire sold on SHEIN.

"We are so honored to be playing a special part in the SHEIN Love Chapel experience by officiating commitment ceremonies for eligible couples in a city that holds a special place in our hearts," said Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton. "Having renewed our vows in Las Vegas last year, we're thrilled to extend that same love and joy to other lucky couples, making their day just as memorable."

While Lauren and Cameron will officiate select ceremonies during the two-day activation, another fabulous officiant will also be on hand, ensuring every moment is unforgettable. All SHEIN Love Chapel participants and Fashion Show Mall visitors are invited to explore the shoppable extension of the activation at the SHEIN Love Chapel Retail Pop-Up shop, featuring pieces for any wedding party member or guest. Party dresses, flirty sleepwear from SHEIN SXY, SHEIN BAE, and SHEIN MOD; and bridesmaid dresses and bridal gowns in inclusive sizing from SHEIN Belle and SHEIN Prive; will all be available for purchase at the retail Pop-Up shop. There will also be bachelorette accessories and reception décor on display.

The SHEIN Love Chapel and the corresponding retail Pop-Up shop will be located at Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST on Saturday, May 25, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST on Sunday, May 26.

Couples interested in taking part in this wedding experience must register in advance HERE. Registration opens May 7 at 6 a.m. PST and will continue until May 26 at 2 p.m. PST. The first 30 eligible registrants will be contacted to confirm their requested time slot and will be given 48 hours to confirm their ceremony appointment.

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their experience at the SHEIN Love Chapel on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINLoveChapel.

