Sheldon Cummings Joins Smarsh As General Manager of Corporate Business Unit That Includes Registered Investment Advisory Firms and Broker-Dealers

Cummings' addition comes as these core customer segments continue to confront growing regulatory and compliance pressures due to the post-pandemic explosion of digital messaging

The former Mailchimp COO and Intuit sales leader has a track record of delivering outcomes for similarly sized companies in other industries

PORTLAND, Ore., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Sheldon Cummings as General Manager of its Corporate business unit. In this role, Cummings will focus on supporting the needs of registered investment advisor (RIA) firms and broker-dealers, two segments of the market that face mounting compliance responsibilities in the wake of the pandemic-induced boom in workplace-related digital communication channels and platforms.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sheldon to the Smarsh team," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "Wealth management firms are a major strategic focus for Smarsh. The intensifying regulatory landscape often impacts them in ways distinct from larger, global enterprise businesses. We are more committed than ever to enhancing their ability to easily and reliably meet their digital communications compliance requirements while meeting the needs of their financial advisors and their advisors' clients. Sheldon's vision and skill set align perfectly with our long-term strategic goals for serving wealth management firms."

Smarsh provides capture, archiving and oversight solutions for companies in highly regulated industries, like financial services. By successfully managing billions of digital messages across a wide range of platforms – including everything from email to texts to the burgeoning number of workplace collaboration tools – the company helps RIAs and broker-dealers meet their strident compliance and e-discovery responsibilities.

Aside from leading the sales, marketing and customer support efforts for RIAs and broker-dealers, Cummings will manage the product and engineering teams focused on the Professional Archive, Web Archive, Entreda (Cyber Compliance), Privva (Vendor Risk Management) and Smarsh Business Solutions offerings. He is also responsible for the company's state and local government business.

Cummings has more than 25 years of experience serving small and midsized firms. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Mailchimp, leading revenue, strategy and operations across the company. Before Mailchimp, Cummings had a dual role as Intuit's Vice President of Sales and the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer (CDEIO).

Previously, he held Director positions in the consumer goods industry, first for Kraft Foods and then for Mondelēz International. While with Mondelēz, Cummings lived in Switzerland for six years, driving international expansion and category growth across Europe.

"I am honored to join Smarsh and lead our Corporate business team to new heights," Cummings said. "The volume and variety of digital messages flowing through various workplace and personal communication platforms grow at an unthinkable rate each day. Financial services firms, in particular, need a proven industry leader to help mitigate the risk exposure related to these communications. I look forward to working with everyone at Smarsh to give our customers the tools they need to meet this extraordinary, evolving challenge."

Smarsh has more than 6,500 customers worldwide, including many global financial institutions and nine of the top 10 multinational investment banks. In addition to these Enterprise businesses, Smarsh has unrivaled expertise in serving U.S.-based wealth management firms across both the RIA and broker-dealer segments.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 100 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

