Shell-ebrate the Return of Red Lobster's Iconic Lobsterfest with Craveable New Dishes and Drinks

"Lobsterfest is the event our guests look forward to and return for each year," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "It's our annual celebration that brings together our most iconic fan-favorite dishes alongside new lobster creations—all on one menu. Lobsterfest represents the best of what Red Lobster does: great seafood, great value, and a reason to come back and enjoy it again."

This year's menu focuses on flavor, innovation and indulgence across lobster dishes and cocktails.

Lobsterfest Dishes Lineup

NEW Create Your Own Lobster Lover's Dream: Mix and match two or three lobster selections to create the Lobsterfest plate of your dreams, including: NEW Lobster Pasta au Gratin: Maine and langostino lobster tossed with cavatappi pasta in a creamy lobster cheese sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked until golden brown. NEW Crispy Dragon Teriyaki Lobster: Crispy Maine Lobster Tail tossed in a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce. Perennial Favorites – Choose from Maine Lobster Tail, Rock Lobster Tail or Lobster & Shrimp Linguini

Mix and match two or three lobster selections to create the Lobsterfest plate of your dreams, including: NEW Lobsterfest Duo: Two "LobsterChops" – grilled, split Maine lobster tails wrapped around fresh sea scallops – paired with a roasted Maine tail and served with two sides. If it sounds familiar, it's because it's a classic returning after 18 years!

Two "LobsterChops" – grilled, split Maine lobster tails wrapped around fresh sea scallops – paired with a roasted Maine tail and served with two sides. If it sounds familiar, it's because it's a classic returning after 18 years! NEW Lobsterfest Boil: A lobster-forward twist on the viral seafood boil: Maine lobster tails, a dozen shrimp, corn, and red potatoes, served tableside in a steaming shake-and-serve bag with your choice of flavor and spice level.

A lobster-forward twist on the viral seafood boil: Maine lobster tails, a dozen shrimp, corn, and red potatoes, served tableside in a steaming shake-and-serve bag with your choice of flavor and spice level. And more delicious creations like our Lobster Flatbread, Lobster Dip, the Grilled Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon dish pairing, Lobster & Shrimp Linguini, Surf & Turf, and Live Maine Lobster!

Celebratory NEW Cocktails

The Lobstar : A triple-citrus margarita shaken with Hennessy VS and Grand Marnier, served with a custom, take-home Red Lobster claw shaker.

: A triple-citrus margarita shaken with Hennessy VS and Grand Marnier, served with a custom, take-home Red Lobster claw shaker. Shoreline Spritz : A refreshing spritz with Grey Goose, St-Germain Elderflower, fresh citrus and mint, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine.

: A refreshing spritz with Grey Goose, St-Germain Elderflower, fresh citrus and mint, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine. Dockside Sipper: Casamigos Reposado shaken with fresh lime, honey and grenadine

Lobsterfest is available for a limited time at participating Red Lobster locations nationwide. To explore the full menu and locate a restaurant, please visit www.redlobster.com

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a decades-long heritage, we are focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.com or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

