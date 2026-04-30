ShelterLogic® Group Unveils the Shirudo Series™: A New Generation of Superior Steel Storage Sheds Engineered with Japanese Innovation

WATERTOWN, Conn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShelterLogic® Group, the parent company of Arrow Storage Products; the 80-year-old market leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of DIY steel storage sheds, today announced the launch of the Shirudo Series™ by Arrow Storage Products®. This premium line of superior steel sheds represents a personal fortress for gear, combining modern aesthetics with professional-level performance.

Shirudo Series by Arrow Storage Products.

The Shirudo Series™ is born from a strategic partnership with Takubo, a renowned Japanese industrial leader celebrating 80 years of excellence in precision steel manufacturing. This collaboration brings Japanese design innovation and commercial-grade materials to North American backyards.

"The Shirudo Series is designed for the homeowner who demands more than a standard metal shed," said Derek Raymond, Group Vice President, ShelterLogic® & Arrow. "By integrating 80 years of crafted steel precision with our mission to provide dependable protection, we have created a 'buy it once' solution that adds tangible value to a home's equity."

The launch follows a landmark year for Arrow Storage Products®, which was recently ranked #1 in Best Outdoor Storage for 2026 by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. Additionally, Arrow continues to build on its reputation for quality, having been recognized by Popular Mechanics for producing some of the industry's best metal sheds, specifically noted for their durability and structural integrity.

To ensure long-term durability and peace of mind, the Shirudo Series™ underwent rigorous testing:

Industry-Leading Structural Strength: Roof architecture was tested to withstand 1200 N/m².

Roof architecture was tested to withstand 1200 N/m². Severe Weather Resistance: Units successfully passed tropical downpour simulations and Category 1 hurricane-force wind load testing.

Units successfully passed tropical downpour simulations and Category 1 hurricane-force wind load testing. Impact and Fatigue Testing: Components survived steel ball roof drops and door/floor impact tests, while the precision door systems were verified for over 20,000 cycles.

Components survived steel ball roof drops and door/floor impact tests, while the precision door systems were verified for over 20,000 cycles. Superior Corrosion Protection: Built with ZAM® steel, a hot-dip zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy and tested with a 500-hour salt spray to ensure 20+ years of natural outdoor exposure without rust or fading.

The series features precision hanging-door systems tested for over 20,000 cycles to ensure smooth, quiet operation for up to 40 years. For maximum utility, the sheds arrive with heavy-duty steel floors and integrated, adjustable shelving as standard features. A standout feature of the series is its enhanced security system, which includes a dual-lock integrated handle with a wave key and an internal safety release to protect gear while keeping family members safe.

"The Shirudo Series represents a significant leap forward in DIY storage utility, moving beyond the basic shell to a fully integrated, premium experience," said Kent Gordon, Product Manager, Arrow Storage Products®. "By including flooring, high-performance features like our precision hanging doors and heavy-duty shelving as standard, we ensure that every owner has a sophisticated, organized sanctuary for their valuables right out of the box."

The Shirudo Series™ is available in a variety of configurations, including equipment storerooms, garden sheds, and garage-style large capacity units, with MSRPs ranging from $1,999.99 to $6,999.99. For more information, visit: https://www.shelterlogic.com/outdoor-storage/sheds/shirudo-series-shed

About Arrow Storage:

The Arrow Storage Products brand is owned by ShelterLogic Group. Arrow has been manufacturing reliable steel sheds, carports and more since 1945 with U.S. based manufacturing located in Breese, IL. and Watertown, CT.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle products. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded products. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic Group is the licensee for Tommy Bahama®, Life is Good®, Scotts Miracle GRO®, and Margaritaville®. For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com.

SOURCE ShelterLogic Group