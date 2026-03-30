Shelton Capital Management Becomes the Investment Advisor of STF Management ETFs (TUG, TUGN)

DENVER, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management ("Shelton") announced today that it will become the investment advisor of STF Management LP ("STF Management") assets including two exchange-traded funds: the STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) and the STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN).1

The combined assets of the funds are approximately $100 million, with Shelton's total assets under management now exceeding $6.5 billion. Shelton has appointed Jonathan Molchan of STF Management as senior portfolio manager and head of ETF trading, effective March 30.

"Bringing on an ETF veteran like Jon Molchan is exciting because it bridges a gap in our ETF capabilities while bolstering our lineup with a very strong, five-star rated fund TUGN," said Steve Rogers, chief executive officer of Shelton Capital Management.2 "The merger complements our growth strategy as we migrate to become a 'wrapper neutral' platform, enabling Shelton to better serve advisors and their clients. Jon brings extensive portfolio management experience with his addition to Shelton's powerful options team. His 20 years of derivatives experience in trading, research and risk management will support our continued work to expand our ETF lineup."

The existing Shelton covered call lineup includes the Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF (SEPI), the Equity Income Fund (EQTIX) and its popular Separately Managed Account program.3,4

"Joining a strong team at Shelton is an important next step for our ETFs," Molchan said. "We're bringing a strong track record and our performance capabilities onto a platform that has the marketing and distribution capabilities needed for our products to flourish. That focus on execution is one reason I'm looking forward to joining Shelton and continuing to manage the ETFs—combining my more than 12 years of experience in options-based ETFs with Shelton's nearly 20 years of covered call expertise and a strong commitment to exceptional client care."5

Shelton's latest acquisition follows preliminary SEC approval to launch dual-share products and the firm's purchase of Stringer Asset Management, its first acquisition of 2026. As Shelton expands its product lineup and investment expertise, it will continue to explore how ETF structures best serve advisors and shareholders of its existing mutual funds.

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management (Shelton) is a boutique investment firm that helps investors pursue their financial goals through tailored investment solutions and human-centric customer service. Founded in 1985, the company provides mutual funds, ETFs, ETF-based portfolios and separately managed accounts to the clients of wealth managers, retirement plans, and individual investors. As of March 27th, 2026, the firm manages more than $6.5 billion in assets across fixed income portfolios, U.S. equity and international equity strategies, ESG solutions, and equity income products leveraging our expertise in options. Over the decades, Shelton has collected awards from established sources such as Morningstar, Lipper, Forbes Advisor, and Pension & Investments. The company continues to add key employee talent and expand their institutional expertise. Shelton is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Memphis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sheltoncap.com.

Important Information

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call (800) 955-9988 or visit https://www.sheltoncap.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Prospectus-7.31.25-1.pdf. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

1TUG and TUGN ETFS are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

2TUGN received an Overall Morningstar Rating™ of 5 stars among 216 US Fund Tactical Allocation funds, based on risk-adjusted returns, as of 2/28/2026.

The fund's Morningstar three -year rating respectively 5 stars among 216.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

3The Shelton Equity Premium Income ETF is distributed by Paralel Distributors LLC, Member Firm. Shelton Capital Management is not affiliated with Paralel Distributors LLC, Member FINRA.

4Shelton Funds are distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

5A covered call is a strategy where an investor owns shares of an underlying stock and sells (writes) call options on those same shares. This strategy seeks to generate cash flow from the option premiums received and seeks downside protection. The "covered" aspect means the investor holds enough shares of the underlying stock to fulfill their obligation if the call option is exercised. A classic example is the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index (BXM), which is a long position in the S&P 500 index combined with selling at-the-money calls on the index.

Fund Disclosures

Because the Fund is an ETF (rather than a mutual fund), shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemable. Owners of shares may acquire those shares from the Fund and tender those shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Cash Redemption Risk. The Fund's investment strategy may, at times, require it to redeem shares for cash or to otherwise include cash as part of its redemption proceeds. In that case, the Fund may be required to sell or unwind portfolio investments to obtain the cash needed, which may cause the Fund to recognize a capital gain that it might not have recognized if it had made a redemption in kind. Derivatives (Options) Risk. The Fund invests in options that derive their performance from that of the Nasdaq-100 Index. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks. Selling and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. Fixed income Risk. Fixed income investments are subject to changes in governmental policy and market conditions, which may cause such investments to be subject to significant volatility and reduced liquidity, depending on the environment. Fixed Income – Call Risk. During periods of falling interest rates, an issue of a callable bond held by the Fund may call or repay the security before maturity, causing the Fund to reinvest proceeds at a lower interest rate. Fixed Income – Credit Risk. Debt issuers and other counterparties may not honor their obligations or have their debt downgraded by ratings agencies. Fixed Income – Extension Risk. During periods of rising interest rates, certain debt obligations will be paid off more slowly than anticipated, causing the value of those securities to fall. This may result in a decline in the Fund's income and potential the value of the Fund's investments. Fixed Income – Interest Rate Risk. Rising interest rates may cause the value of fixed-income securities held by the Fund to decline. Large-Capitalization Investing Risk. The securities or large capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefor subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Management Risk. The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure in implementing the Fund's strategy. Models and Data Risk. When models and data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, decisions made based on them can expose the Fund to potential risks. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in securities of a single issuer or fewer issuers than a diversified fund, which may expose the Fund to the risks associated with the developments affecting the issuers in which the Fund invests. Other Investment Company Risk. By investing in another investment company, including ETFs, the Fund becomes a shareholder of that investment company and bears its proportionate share of the fees and expenses of that investment company. In addition, the Fund is also subject to the principal risks of the investment companies in which it invests U.S. Treasury Obligations Risk. Changes to the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. government may cause the value of the Fund's U.S. Treasury obligations to decline.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

Media Contact:

Christina Robben

(720)-871-7229

[email protected]

SOURCE Shelton Capital Management